2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list. Park […]
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Heber Valley's Cowboy Weekend
Heber Valley's "Cowboy Weekend" includes multiple activities spread out over several days including Cowboy Poetry and Western Music, a Fall Round Up Horse Sale & Tailgate Concert, and the Heber Valley Railroad Cowboy (and Pumpkin!) Train. - gohebervalley.com.
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Now is the time to get off-road and take in the colors of changing leaves
You don't have to just look at Utah's beautiful changing leaves from far away — you can take a ride of your life and see them up close and personal. Morgan talked with Braxton Knight, General Manager of Wasatch Excursions in Heber Valley, about their guided or self-guided tours of the fall colors.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
The Milk House at Homestead will satisfy your sweet tooth
What's old is new again, as the saying goes at Homestead Resort in Heber Valley. You'll want to check out the brand new Milk House that is housed in a building that dates back to the 1800's. The Milk House is newly-renovated, and opening to the public on Saturday, October...
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
Be aware out there during hunting season
It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
TRAX train hits car in downtown SLC, which then hits pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit by a car that crashed into a TRAX train Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
CRISP & GREEN is opening its first location in Utah!
The Sandy CRISP & GREEN will be opening at 9710 South State Street in Sandy on October 15, 2022. CRISP & GREEN offers delicious and nutritious made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. Lily Smith, co-founder of the restaurant chain, joined us with how they put together a fall...
Park City seasonal workers: Rent is unreasonable on top of gas, inflation spikes
Seasonal workers in Park City tell ABC4 they are struggling to find places to live with ski season right around the corner, as rental prices have spiked out of control.
gritdaily.com
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
The Utah Arts Collective Presents The Nutcracker Tea Party
The Utah Arts Collective presents the Nutcracker Tea Party 2022; a benefit for the Wasatch County Children's Justice Center. "Utah’s Children’s Justice Centers provide a child-friendly atmosphere designed to help children feel safe and comfortable while they are being interviewed regarding alleged abuse. There are also hundreds of people served each year by the CJC through phone calls and walk-ins requesting diapers, clothing and school supplies, according to Kenna Jones with Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center."
Bountiful dog dies after deer attack in front lawn
Security video captures the stare-down between a deer and a defenseless dachshund, capturing the final moment before an attack.
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
Early morning West Jordan fire leaves family displaced
A West Jordan family is without a place to live this morning after a fire broke out in their home near the intersection of 7000 South and 2400 West.
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions
More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
New Trader Joe’s location opening in Salt Lake City. Here’s what we know
Is a new location opening in Draper? Here’s what we know. Where is the new Trader Joe’s opening in Utah?
