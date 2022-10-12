ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Heber Valley's Cowboy Weekend

Heber Valley's "Cowboy Weekend" includes multiple activities spread out over several days including Cowboy Poetry and Western Music, a Fall Round Up Horse Sale & Tailgate Concert, and the Heber Valley Railroad Cowboy (and Pumpkin!) Train. - gohebervalley.com.
HEBER CITY, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Heber City, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Now is the time to get off-road and take in the colors of changing leaves

You don't have to just look at Utah's beautiful changing leaves from far away — you can take a ride of your life and see them up close and personal. Morgan talked with Braxton Knight, General Manager of Wasatch Excursions in Heber Valley, about their guided or self-guided tours of the fall colors.
HEBER CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

The Milk House at Homestead will satisfy your sweet tooth

What's old is new again, as the saying goes at Homestead Resort in Heber Valley. You'll want to check out the brand new Milk House that is housed in a building that dates back to the 1800's. The Milk House is newly-renovated, and opening to the public on Saturday, October...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Be aware out there during hunting season

It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

CRISP & GREEN is opening its first location in Utah!

The Sandy CRISP & GREEN will be opening at 9710 South State Street in Sandy on October 15, 2022. CRISP & GREEN offers delicious and nutritious made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. Lily Smith, co-founder of the restaurant chain, joined us with how they put together a fall...
SANDY, UT
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Halloween
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

The Utah Arts Collective Presents The Nutcracker Tea Party

The Utah Arts Collective presents the Nutcracker Tea Party 2022; a benefit for the Wasatch County Children's Justice Center. "Utah’s Children’s Justice Centers provide a child-friendly atmosphere designed to help children feel safe and comfortable while they are being interviewed regarding alleged abuse. There are also hundreds of people served each year by the CJC through phone calls and walk-ins requesting diapers, clothing and school supplies, according to Kenna Jones with Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center."
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day

Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions

More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

