Highland Park, TX

Jaudes, Hudson Lead HP at District Meet

Highland Park raced to the boys and girls team titles at the District 7-6A cross country meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney. The HP boys placed five runners in the top 13 in the individual standings, led by bronze medalist William Jaudes, who completed the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 59 seconds. Other top finishers included Spencer Haag (seventh place) and Drew Gregory (ninth place).
Scots Click in All Phases to Beat Nimitz

If it seemed like the Highland Park defense was always on the field, it was primarily because the HP offense was scoring so quickly. That’s a good problem to have, and the Scots found plenty of solutions while crushing Irving Nimitz 51-6 on Friday at Highlander Stadium to keep their perfect record intact.
With High Hopes, Scots Enter Playoffs

After an unbeaten regular season, the Highland Park boys will start their inaugural playoff run on Saturday against Southlake Carroll in The Colony. The Scots (18-0-1) received a first-round bye while the Dragons pummeled Prosper Rock Hill 34-4 in their opening-round matchup. The two teams have faced off three times this season, with HP narrowly winning twice and the third ending in a tie.
Unbeaten Scots Set to Host Vikings Next

With just four weeks left in the regular season, and the toughest part of the regular-season schedule in the rearview mirror, Highland Park’s playoff future is starting to come into focus. Entering a home game Friday against Irving Nimitz, the undefeated Scots are the clear frontrunner in District 7-6A,...
HP Students Raise $21,186 for Williams Syndrome

A group of Highland Park students recently raised $21,186 for Williams Syndrome and the Williams Syndrome Association. William’s Syndrome is a genetic condition characterized by mild to moderate delays in cognitive development or learning difficulties and can be associated with cardiovascular disease, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
HPISD Receives $4.9 Million Moody Foundation Grant

Highland Park ISD, the Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF), and the Moody Innovation Institute (MII) recently announced a new $4.99 million grant from the Moody Foundation that will build on the Moody Innovation Institute established in 2016. The grant will help the Moody Institute to deepen and broaden the district’s...
