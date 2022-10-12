ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
ETOnline.com

Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12. It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this. Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale. Every year, we gather up the best...
