Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge is set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal.
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Joe Biden: Liz Truss tax cuts a ‘mistake’ and ‘I wasn’t the only one’ who thought so
Joe Biden has called Liz Truss’s abandoned UK tax cut plan a “mistake” and said he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the US amid “worldwide inflation”. Biden said it was “predictable” that the new British prime minister on Friday was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎥 Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president's personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Fate of Christian boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
Rep. Mann sends letter regarding federal trucking regulations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann wrote the agency that regulates truck drivers and asked them to look at some new rules they recently put into place. "This week, I led a letter, 34 other members of Congress signed on to it, it's basically to the...
Read Trump's response to Jan. 6 panel following subpoena vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get his story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7%, largest in 40 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
PHOENIX (AP) — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year’s high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic. The class of 2022′s average ACT composite score was...
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Republicans rally behind one message: 'fire Kelly and Pelosi'
Republican candidates for both state and national offices rolled in to the Tony's Pizza Events Center parking lot last Friday as part of the “Fire Kelly. Fire Pelosi. 2022 Kansas GOP Bus Tour." With them was U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall as emcee. The tour had a total of 27...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0