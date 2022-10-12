ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

CBS News

With munitions "running out," Russia hurls Iranian drones and anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine's cities

Russia launched new attacks around Ukraine's capital and other regions overnight, including sending Iranian-made kamikaze drones packed with explosives hurtling into towns around Kyiv. The drone attack set off air raid sirens and sent people running for shelters yet again in the capital, in a fourth day of reprisals by Moscow for a bombing that damaged a bridge providing the only land link between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
MILITARY
CBS News

President Trump tried to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, "knowing he lost and had weeks left in office," Jan. 6 committee says

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its ninth public hearing on Thursday, sharing new evidence and pre-recorded testimony from several Trump White House insiders. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said then-President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and so he rushed to complete...
POTUS
CBS News

Russia bombards Ukraine with more missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.
POLITICS
CBS News

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion

Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.
ACCIDENTS
