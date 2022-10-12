Read full article on original website
Related
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
With munitions "running out," Russia hurls Iranian drones and anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine's cities
Russia launched new attacks around Ukraine's capital and other regions overnight, including sending Iranian-made kamikaze drones packed with explosives hurtling into towns around Kyiv. The drone attack set off air raid sirens and sent people running for shelters yet again in the capital, in a fourth day of reprisals by Moscow for a bombing that damaged a bridge providing the only land link between Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
President Trump tried to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, "knowing he lost and had weeks left in office," Jan. 6 committee says
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its ninth public hearing on Thursday, sharing new evidence and pre-recorded testimony from several Trump White House insiders. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said then-President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and so he rushed to complete...
Kyiv City Ballet dancers stranded abroad after months on the road
The Kyiv City Ballet company set out on tour in February, expecting to be gone for three weeks. Just one day after they left Ukraine, Russia invaded. The dance company now finds itself stranded abroad and touring across the world. Adriana Diaz has more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia bombards Ukraine with more missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.
Putin says he doesn't regret attacking civilians in Ukraine
Russian-installed officials in Kherson, Ukraine, are urging residents to leave as Ukrainian forces push further south. Meanwhile, Russia is continuing its missile strikes. Charlie D'Agata is in Ukraine with the story.
At least 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast, official says
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey Friday killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred at 6:45 p.m. local time at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded, defense ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before being killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that...
CBS News
562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0