Davis, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Contra Costa Herald

BART, Capitol Corridor Authority to hold series of Link21 community events in October

To transform passenger rail network in 21-county Nor Cal Megaregion. Link21 is a long-range transportation program sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) to transform the passenger rail network serving the 21-county Northern California Megaregion, which includes the greater San Francisco Bay Area, the Monterey Bay area, the Sacramento area, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento Observer

The wheels on the FACE mobile bus go into San Juan Unified’s neighborhoods

San Juan Unified School District has a new vehicle. The Family and Community Engagement (FACE) mobile bus is the first of its kind in Sacramento County. Deputy Superintendent of the district Melissa Bassanelli put it this way: “This seed really grew. And so a plain white van has turned into this beautiful, gorgeous blue bus that is equipped with technology, diapers, wipes, food and games for students.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate Results in Injuries

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Oct 11. The collision occurred around 8:00 a.m. along Interstate 5 northbound at the Seamus Avenue off-ramp between a Dodge Ram pickup and Dodge Challenger. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived at the scene after the pickup driver called to inform them of the collision. The number five lane was closed for a short time while at least one of the vehicles was removed by a tow truck.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run

State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Common Questions After a Rancho Cordova Motorcycle Accident

Helpful Answers to Motorcyclist Questions After a Collision. Being involved in a motorcycle accident in and around Rancho Cordova can leave you with serious injuries and high medical bills as well as other losses. If your accident was caused by a negligent motorist or other entity, you have the right to pursue compensation to pay for those losses. Explore below to find the answers to some of the common questions asked after a motorcycle injury accident.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento

Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision Hospitalizes One Person

A two-vehicle collision in Sacramento on October 11 sent at least one person to a hospital for additional medical evaluation. The crash happened along eastbound Arden Way and Eastern Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 8:12 a.m., involving a Subaru and a pickup truck. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Arden Way was blocked by the collision just east of Eastern Avenue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Reported in Sacramento Traffic Accident Near On-Ramp

Chain-Reaction Traffic Accident on Golden State Highway. A traffic accident near an on-ramp in Sacramento on October 10 resulted in one person suffering pain. The collision occurred along Golden State Highway at the Mack Road on-ramp. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), involved a Chevy, Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla. The slow lane was blocked by the crash, and at least one person reported a complaint of pain.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA

