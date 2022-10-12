Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
Contra Costa Herald
BART, Capitol Corridor Authority to hold series of Link21 community events in October
To transform passenger rail network in 21-county Nor Cal Megaregion. Link21 is a long-range transportation program sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) to transform the passenger rail network serving the 21-county Northern California Megaregion, which includes the greater San Francisco Bay Area, the Monterey Bay area, the Sacramento area, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
36-Year-Old Anthony Estrada Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Placerville (Placerville, CA)
The Placerville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that two vehicles crashed near Bedford [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Sacramento Observer
The wheels on the FACE mobile bus go into San Juan Unified’s neighborhoods
San Juan Unified School District has a new vehicle. The Family and Community Engagement (FACE) mobile bus is the first of its kind in Sacramento County. Deputy Superintendent of the district Melissa Bassanelli put it this way: “This seed really grew. And so a plain white van has turned into this beautiful, gorgeous blue bus that is equipped with technology, diapers, wipes, food and games for students.”
State agency says Elk Grove broke law by rejecting housing project
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Housing Agency says Elk Grove leaders broke state law when they rejected an affordable housing project a few months ago. The city said they declined it due to the location, which is known as the Old Town Historic District. The news comes at the same time as the […]
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
20-Year-Old Kingsley Duru Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Cordelia (Cordelia, CA)
The Solano County Coroner reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials stated that a motorcycle slammed into a tree and caused the crash on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate Results in Injuries
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Oct 11. The collision occurred around 8:00 a.m. along Interstate 5 northbound at the Seamus Avenue off-ramp between a Dodge Ram pickup and Dodge Challenger. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived at the scene after the pickup driver called to inform them of the collision. The number five lane was closed for a short time while at least one of the vehicles was removed by a tow truck.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run
State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Common Questions After a Rancho Cordova Motorcycle Accident
Helpful Answers to Motorcyclist Questions After a Collision. Being involved in a motorcycle accident in and around Rancho Cordova can leave you with serious injuries and high medical bills as well as other losses. If your accident was caused by a negligent motorist or other entity, you have the right to pursue compensation to pay for those losses. Explore below to find the answers to some of the common questions asked after a motorcycle injury accident.
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento
Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision Hospitalizes One Person
A two-vehicle collision in Sacramento on October 11 sent at least one person to a hospital for additional medical evaluation. The crash happened along eastbound Arden Way and Eastern Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 8:12 a.m., involving a Subaru and a pickup truck. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Arden Way was blocked by the collision just east of Eastern Avenue.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Reported in Sacramento Traffic Accident Near On-Ramp
Chain-Reaction Traffic Accident on Golden State Highway. A traffic accident near an on-ramp in Sacramento on October 10 resulted in one person suffering pain. The collision occurred along Golden State Highway at the Mack Road on-ramp. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), involved a Chevy, Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla. The slow lane was blocked by the crash, and at least one person reported a complaint of pain.
Possible link between person who murdered two in Rogers Park years ago and California serial killer: police report
Police are suggesting a link between the person who murdered two people on the street in Rogers Park a few years ago and a serial killer in northern California.
Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
