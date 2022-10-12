*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I married young. So when we bought our first house, we were only in our early twenties. I was twenty-four, and my husband was twenty-two when we received the keys to our first home. It was a starter home, but it was ours. It needed some work, but we didn’t care. We were just happy to be homeowners.

