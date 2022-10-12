ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Family who doesn't want to 'eat baked beans for dinner every night' is forced to sell the dream home they spent seven years building thanks to their skyrocketing interest rates

A family with two young children have been forced to sell the dream home they spent years building after struggling to cope with skyrocketing interest rates. Celeste Andrews recently put her four-bedroom home in Avondale Heights, in Melbourne's northwest, on the market with a $1.15million to $1.25million price guide. The...
Motley Fool

Here's What the 2023 Social Security COLA Means to You

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Tracey Folly

I asked my real estate agent not to visit me at work: he showed up anyway

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I married young. So when we bought our first house, we were only in our early twenties. I was twenty-four, and my husband was twenty-two when we received the keys to our first home. It was a starter home, but it was ours. It needed some work, but we didn’t care. We were just happy to be homeowners.
BoardingArea

What Are Authorized Users On A Credit Card & Should You Add Them?

When applying for a credit card, you’ll usually see a place to add authorized users. The banks will phrase it like, “ADD UP TO FIVE PEOPLE TO YOUR ACCOUNT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!” If you do this, the bank will send credit cards to everyone. Great, right? Maybe, maybe not. Here’s a quick rundown of what an authorized user is and why it may be a good or a bad idea to add one to your account.
