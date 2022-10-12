Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday. The person spoke to The...
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall ran down the field, dragged a few defenders along the way and made some team history in the process. The New York Jets rookie running back had 197 total yards Sunday in the win over Miami. It was the most total yards by a Jets rookie since 1970. The second-rounder from Iowa State is quickly establishing himself as an exciting playmaker in the Jets’ offense. That’s after he was a first-round snub during the draft in April. Hall says he uses that as internal motivation every time he takes the field to prove he should’ve been one of the first 32 players selected.
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers nearly always win whenever they force at least one turnover. The problem is they aren’t producing enough yet this season and they are off to their worst five-game start since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers will try to correct that problem Sunday when they host the New York Jets. Green Bay owns a 37-1 regular-season record under LaFleur when it produces at least one takeaway. The Packers’ plus-32 turnover margin from 2019-21 led all NFL teams during that stretch. The Packers have seven turnovers and four takeaways this season.
Idaho8.com
Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: ‘uncharted territory’
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams. The team cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won’t play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the running back was not injured. McVay says “we’re working through some different things right now” and characterized it as “uncharted territory.” McVay also says Akers is “going to be OK.” Akers practiced with the defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday. He has 151 rushing yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams.
Comments / 0