Wake Forest, NC

cbs17

1 dead in crash on US 1 in Cary; kayaks fall from trailer, triggering wreck

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary for more than two hours Saturday afternoon, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
City
Traffic
jocoreport.com

3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash

CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
alamancenews.com

Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
WRAL

Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
WRAL

Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School

Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
