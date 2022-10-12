Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
cbs17
1 dead in crash on US 1 in Cary; kayaks fall from trailer, triggering wreck
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary for more than two hours Saturday afternoon, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.
wfmynews2.com
Officials urge you to turn on emergency alerts following Raleigh mass shooting
Guilford County has an alert system called GEANI. If you turn it on, you’ll get notified during any emergency situation.
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Multiple crashes on I-40 cause major delays during rainy commute
One major crash backed up I-40 west going into Durham County near the Davis Drive exit.
jocoreport.com
3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash
CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
Emergency alert systems and how to make sure you are signed up to get them
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thursday, Raleigh police were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive, and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others, police say.
cbs17
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!. Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials. It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at...
alamancenews.com
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?
QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Durham Fire Department puts out downtown blaze in 5 minutes flat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked fast to contain a fire Thursday morning — taking control of it in five minutes flat. The fire was reported in the basement of a building downtown at 723 Rigsbee Avenue. The first crew that arrived tamed the flames...
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
WRAL
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
WRAL
Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School
Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
cbs17
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
cbs17
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
Man arrested after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into garage during pursuit with law enforcement in Graham
GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement and crash in Graham last month, according to the Graham Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:03 p.m. a speeding driver, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith, ran a red light at Oakley Street and […]
