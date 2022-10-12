ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 2

Related
cheddar.com

Nike Cracking Down on Sneaker Resellers

Nike is undergoing aggressive revisions to its rules for reselling merchandise. The worldwide sneaker reselling market reached $6 billion in 2019.
APPAREL
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resellers#The Bots#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reseller Bots#Flight Club
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets The “Knicks” Treatment

This Air Jordan 1 Mid is going to be popular in New York. We have reported on a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways this year. This is a shoe that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 aesthetic and condenses it into a shoe that is less expensive and more accessible. We have seen some amazing colorways of this sneaker so far in 2022, and with the year almost over, we are surely going to see even more.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Autoweek.com

Hyundai Recalls, Stops Sale of Six Dual-Clutch Transmission Models

Hyundai confirms that six of its late-model vehicles are subject to a recall and sales stop, due to problems with the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. All N-model cars plus the Santa Cruz compact pickup truck from 2022 (pictured above) as well as 2021-2022 Sonata and Santa Fe models have been recalled, totaling 61,861 units.
CARS
cheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: Rally Falters, Rivian Recalls & Netflix Adds Ads

A user connects to the Netflix platform on October 14, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. The U.S. entertainment company and streaming platform has decided to activate its first plan with advertising in November, which will be available in 12 countries. Depending on the country, between 5% and 10% of the titles will not be available in the basic version. The new cheaper plan with ads will cost 5.49 euros per month, two and a half euros less than at present. (Photo By Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images)
TV & VIDEOS
cheddar.com

TikTok Parent ByteDance Looking to Compete With Spotify in Music Streaming

ByteDance, the parent company of the social media platform TikTok, reportedly is thinking about making waves in the music streaming sector, competing with services like Spotify. The company is in talks with major music labels to discuss a global expansion as a music streaming service, according to the Wall Street Journal. The plan includes dozens of countries — but not the United States.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century

Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy