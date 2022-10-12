Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is indeed an event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card two weeks ago, the
UFC Fight Night 212 predictions: Is anyone taking Viviane Araujo over Alexa Grasso?
The stays on its home turf after an off week, and a pair of women’s flyweight contenders are atop the bill. UFC Fight Night 212 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF of the staff...
MMAmania.com
Report: Jon Jones in talks to headline UFC 282 on Dec. 10, opponent still in the works
Jon Jones is targeting his long-awaited return to the Octagon for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but an opponent has yet to be determined. According to a recent report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani (shown below), Jones has told UFC officials that he’s ready to make his heavyweight debut on the early-December card. However, UFC is still figuring out who Jones will face and if they will need to move him to another date all together.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 62 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you primed for the event!. Tomorrow night, top-10 flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take part in their first UFC headliner each. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will compete against a hungry Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the week, Raphael Assunção will be going against the relative newcomer Victor Henry.
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
MMAmania.com
Wilder vs Helenius official weigh-in video stream, live results
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will collide with top-ranked division bruiser Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator this Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) atop the FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) card live from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Watch “The Bronze Bomber”...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo
Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand what Khamzat Chimaev was thinking with his training invitation: “I’m not training with that guy”
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd describes ‘roasting’ her body during weight cut that led to UFC release: ‘This was the last straw’
As Aspen Ladd endured her most recent weight cut for her UFC Vegas 60 fight against Sara McMann, she realized her days competing at 135 pounds were over. While she had previously missed on the scale and even had bouts cancelled over concerns about her health, the 27-year-old fighter desperately tried to get down to 135 pounds. But her body finally put a stop to it.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”
UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE
You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
