Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
One stat paints positive picture for Michigan despite wild first half vs. Penn State
For a while, it looked like No. 5 Michigan was going to dominate No. 10 Penn State in Week 7. Within a handful of plays, however, Penn State took the lead 14–13 thanks to a big run from Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford and a 47-yard pick-6 from linebacker Curtis Jacobs.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7
Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
We Are! James Franklin posts hype video as Penn State shifts focus to Michigan in Week 7
James Franklin wanted to get the fans ready for the huge matchup that Penn State is taking part in Saturday. Penn State travels to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in a B1G battle of undefeated teams. The video opened with highlights from past meetings against the Wolverines. Saquon Barkley...
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
Juwan Howard can't contain excitement for Penn State-Michigan: 'I'm going to be loud'
Juwan Howard didn’t shy away from talking about the Penn State-Michigan matchup in Week 7. Howard plans on being there in full force, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. Howard talked about the “Maize Out” environment and how excited he is to be a part of it. Basketball season...
Penn State vs. Michigan matchup draws huge reaction for first-half performance
Penn State vs. Michigan turned into a thriller after the Wolverines dominated the early start of the game. No. 5 Michigan has found an impressive offensive rhythm against the highly efficient defense of No. 10 Penn State. Through the first 3 drives of the game for Michigan, the Wolverines scored...
Michigan State unveils uniform for Week 7 with brilliant video narrated by Tom Izzo
Michigan State unveiled its uniforms in a hype video ahead of its Homecoming matchup with Wisconsin. The Spartans unveiled a helmet that features the iconic “State” script logo, and they will don the traditional green jersey and white pants for the home contest. The video was narrated by...
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Blake Corum torches Penn State, gives Michigan two-TD lead in second half vs. Penn State
Blake Corum made the Penn State defense pay after his defense got a turnover. The Michigan RB turned the takeaway into points. Corum must have seen Donovan Edwards’ touchdown run from earlier because he ran right through the Penn State on this score. This one wasn’t quite as long as Edwards was, but still was impressive. Corum scored on a 61-yard TD run.
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
Penn State stuns Michigan with quick 14-point swing led by Sean Clifford, massive pick-6
Penn State found themselves down by two scores early on against Michigan. Then the Nittany Lions took things into their own hands. It was all started by a huge run from QB Sean Clifford that put the offense in the red zone. Clifford turned on the jets and took it 62 yards in a huge play for the Penn State offense.
Donovan Edwards gashes Penn State, jukes defender during huge go-ahead TD run
Donovan Edwards had some moves for the Penn State defense in the second half. He put the last Nittany Lions defender standing in his way on the ground on his way to score a 67-yard touchdown run. Edwards got the ball on a sweep play and got the blocks that...
Michigan football drops video of uniforms for ‘Maize Out’ game vs. Penn State in Week 7
Michigan football is swinging for the fences this week against No. 10 Penn State. And the hype around Saturday’s matchup? One could call it “a-Maize-ing,” though the uniforms won’t have much of that color. Michigan released a hype video officially announcing what it will be wearing,...
Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day
Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
Michigan football’s numbers compared to last season show signs of potential return to CFP
Michigan is looking to not only repeat as B1G Champs but also as a representative in the College Football Playoff. Should the Wolverines be a favorite to make the final 4?. When looking a U-M’s numbers from 2021 to 2022, the program is miles ahead in nearly every category from a season ago. Sitting at 6-0, Michigan currently is averaging 4.5 more points per outing and is allowing 4.2 fewer scores.
Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28
Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person. While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)
