Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...
‘Wonderful’ boy, 15, stabbed to death outside school ‘lived a good life’, girlfriend says
A young boy stabbed to death outside a school in Huddersfield has been named as 15-year-old Khayri Mclean.Students described seeing the teenager “pinned to the ground and stabbed multiple times” outside the school gates. A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, West Yorkshire Police said. The boy’s school, North Huddersfield Trust, opened at 10.30am on Thursday and pupils and parents have visited the place he died to pay respects.In a tribute to Khayri on a GoFundMe page, his girlfriend, Shyana James, said: “A wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15-years-old.”Speaking...
Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Sniffed Out by Dog in Family's Backyard Shed
"If they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat," said Katharine McClain, who discovered the baby with her husband.
Gabby Petito’s parents share new photo of murdered vlogger revealing poignant three-word tattoo on anniversary of death
A HOPEFUL message has been released in honor of a domestic violence victim on the anniversary of her death that showcases her inspiring ink. The Gabby Petito foundation, created in honor of her untimely death, has posted a photo on Facebook that displays the three-word phrase on her forearm a year after she was found dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
TODAY.com
Toddler steals the spotlight from middle school cheerleaders in viral video
A toddler cheerleader joined his big sister's cheer routine at a football game, in a video you need to see. "When you're 2 but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room," Texas mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned a TikTok video with more than 10 million views and 2.4 million likes.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
The parents of a brain-damaged baby, who a nurse noticed trying breathe after doctors declared him dead four months ago, have lost their last-ditch appeal to keep him on life support. The boy, known only as A and who will be six months old tomorrow, is in a specialist unit...
Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
How TikTok trend could be to blame for the death of boy, 12, after he was mysteriously left at a friend's house with horrific injuries
Police are investigating if the death of a 12-year-old boy is linked to a shocking new TikTok craze encouraging children as young as ten to lure police into pursuits. A stolen black Holden Barina crashed into a traffic light at Towradgi, in Wollongong, south of Sydney, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, half an hour before the boy was dropped at a friend's house by a silver car.
Given her marching orders! Moment Kings Guard shouts at little girl to 'stand clear' before she flees in panic and bursts into tears
This is the moment a British Army soldier shouts at a young girl who was visiting London. The incident, which took place in Horse Guards was captured on camera before it was shared on TikTok where it has received more than 104,000 likes. The young girl was standing in front...
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
Alleged Serial Killer Maternity Nurse Wrote: ‘I AM EVIL. I DID THIS.’
Disturbing handwritten notes allegedly penned by a nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care were shown in court on the fourth day of her trial in England.Lucy Letby, 32, denies the 22 charges against her—which include another 10 attempted murders of babies in her care—while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016.“I AM EVIL,” read one of the post-it notes allegedly written by Letby and found by police. “I DID THIS.” Another chilling screed read: “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough....
Parents Of Missing Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Receive Disturbing Picture Of Daughter Appearing To Be ‘Injured And Unwell’
The parents of missing Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell have received a disturbing image in which their daughter appears to be “injured and unwell,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The 14-year-old's father, David Campbell, said the image they received appeared to show their little girl to be in distress. Chloe was last seen 10 days ago on September 30. She was spotted leaving a Boulder High School football game and walking along Boulder Creek Trail with two unknown older men. “She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men — older men, too old to be in high school,” the teen’s father...
CBS News
562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0