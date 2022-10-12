ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

St. David’s Georgetown Hospital

St. David’s Georgetown Hospital is a sponsor of BeLocal Georgetown – a newcomer guide in Georgetown, TX. Learn more about the publication by clicking here. St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, which is part of St. David’s HealthCare, is a 114-bed facility offering a range of services, including a 24-hour emergency department with a level IV trauma center; Certified Primary Stroke Center; inpatient and outpatient surgery; advanced pulmonary intervention; critical care capabilities; acute inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation; orthopedics and joint replacement; robotic services; and maternity and newborn services with mother-baby couplet care close to home for Georgetown families.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center

Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake

Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based dental office opening 13th location in Bee Cave

Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County

Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding toward the city's portion of the BCRUA 1D Expansion project cost at an Oct. 13 meeting. (Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council accepted a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County awarding the city $4 million in funding...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays CISD, CASA of Central Texas could receive grant funding for mental health, substance use, other needs

Hays CISD and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas may be next in line to receive grand funding for COVID-19 related hinderances. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received two presentations Oct. 11 regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas and for behavioral health in schools.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
