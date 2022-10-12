Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO