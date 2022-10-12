Read full article on original website
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
"These certifications are an acknowledgment of the wrongs done to our clients and a crucial step in helping them to chart their path forward... Immigrants are human beings, not political props." The Texas sheriff leading an investigation into the movement of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month...
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Feds believe that Arthur Cofield, while an inmate at Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit, committed one of the biggest heists ever pulled off from inside an American prison. Cofield is accused of stealing $11 million from Sidney Kimmel — a billionaire, philanthropist and movie mogul.
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
Gone is the smirk. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy does utter a one-liner, but his tone is serious. “Violent crime is surging in Louisiana,” an unsmiling Kennedy says in his latest TV ad, released Friday, as he looks into the camera and decries the high crime rates in Louisiana’s major cities.
A former Texas prison warden and his brother have been arrested and face manslaughter charges for fatally shooting an unnamed male migrant in the head. They allegedly also shot an unnamed female migrant in the stomach. She was alive as of Thursday.
Latacunga, Ecuador — At least 15 prisoners died Monday in the latest unrest inside Ecuador's prison system, officials in the South American country reported. The agency that manages Ecuador's prisons, SNAI, gave the death toll in a statement which said 21 others were injured in the clashes between inmates.
Authorities say that Marivel Estevez had been planning to end her relationship with boyfriend Mark Small and move to Florida when she was allegedly shot to death by him. A former New York restaurant owner has been arraigned on murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, who was found shot to death in July at her penthouse apartment.
The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bussed to the Chicago area by the Governor of Texas, are now staying in a hotel in Prospect Heights and the children are in school.
City Council on Tuesday approved spending an additional $4 million for migrant busing, as the number of individuals released from federal immigration custody in El Paso surpasses 800 per day.
Five members of a Texas family were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. District of Columbia Chief District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Dawn and Thomas Munn to 14-day prison sentences, three months home confinement and three years of probation for their roles leading four of their eight children into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Three of their adult children were sentenced to probation, with the oldest child, Kristi, also receiving a brief period of home confinement.
If you’re a criminal, the last place you want to be (besides prison) is on the FBI’s notorious Most Wanted List. As this roundup of the 20 most wanted criminals of the 1950s makes clear, those who find themselves on this notorious roster tend to not stay there for very long. The FBI introduced its […]
Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, the convicted scam artist who inspired the Netflix scripted series Inventing Anna, has been released from a federal detention center after a judge granted her a $10,000 bond. Sorokin's defense attorney, Manny Arora, confirms to ET that she was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs...
