Las Vegas, NV

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today

Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Lake Mead Mohave Adventure Offers Exceptional Nevada Day Value For Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures, Oct. 28

Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures. (Photo Courtesy of Lake Mead Mohave Adventures) LAKE MEAD MOHAVE ADVENTURES OFFERS EXCEPTIONAL NEVADA DAY. In recognition of Nevada Day, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) announces an exclusive Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures ticket offering for tours on Friday, Oct. 28. To commemorate Nevada officially becoming a state in 1864, LMMA will offer a family four-pack of tickets for $186.40. This pricing represents a discount of up to 60 percent, making it an unprecedented offer. This special pricing applies both to LMMA’s three-hour Hoover Dam Raft Tour as well as its one and a half-hour Hoover Dam Postcard Raft Tour. To book a Nevada Day Special reservation, call (800) 455-3490 and use the code NEVADA.
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
LVMPD FOUNDATION GOOD TICKET PROGRAM RECOGNIZES OFFICERS MAUGA & RAZO FOR MENTORSHIP OF YOUTH

WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s 2022 Good Ticket program recognizes Officer Rebecca Mauga and Officer Marizela Razo for their mentorship of female students in CCSD schools. Razo and Mauga were nominated for their leadership and coaching to build confidence in the students, encourage them to stand up and speak out about things that are important to them, and how to give back to their community.
Estes Kefauver
Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds

Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
How the megadrought exposed dangers of distant volcanoes

Visitors to the Las Vegas Valley know that the only nearby volcano is at The Mirage hotel, so why did University of Nevada researchers find volcanic ash recently in Lake Mead? The ongoing-drought caused record-low water levels in the country's largest reservoir, which uncovered rock embedded with volcanic ash from distant volcanoes.
OBITUARY: John Harry Raetz

John Harry Raetz died October 4, 2022, at the age of 88 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born in Yuba City, California, April 18, 1934, to Emil Harry Raetz, Sr. and Rose Mary Allen Nunes. For the last eight years he had been living off the grid in Wasilla, Alaska,...
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip

There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
8newsnow.com

CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV

