A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
963kklz.com
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
vegas24seven.com
Lake Mead Mohave Adventure Offers Exceptional Nevada Day Value For Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures, Oct. 28
Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures. (Photo Courtesy of Lake Mead Mohave Adventures) LAKE MEAD MOHAVE ADVENTURES OFFERS EXCEPTIONAL NEVADA DAY. In recognition of Nevada Day, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) announces an exclusive Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures ticket offering for tours on Friday, Oct. 28. To commemorate Nevada officially becoming a state in 1864, LMMA will offer a family four-pack of tickets for $186.40. This pricing represents a discount of up to 60 percent, making it an unprecedented offer. This special pricing applies both to LMMA’s three-hour Hoover Dam Raft Tour as well as its one and a half-hour Hoover Dam Postcard Raft Tour. To book a Nevada Day Special reservation, call (800) 455-3490 and use the code NEVADA.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
vegas24seven.com
LVMPD FOUNDATION GOOD TICKET PROGRAM RECOGNIZES OFFICERS MAUGA & RAZO FOR MENTORSHIP OF YOUTH
WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s 2022 Good Ticket program recognizes Officer Rebecca Mauga and Officer Marizela Razo for their mentorship of female students in CCSD schools. Razo and Mauga were nominated for their leadership and coaching to build confidence in the students, encourage them to stand up and speak out about things that are important to them, and how to give back to their community.
vegas24seven.com
The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge announces Make-A-Wish charity night at Nightmare on Spring Mountain
Disney costume night, specialty cocktails, delicious pizza and live music all in benefit of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge has announced a special Make-A-Wish Charity Night with costumes, live music, specialty cocktails, delicious pizza and more. Set for Sunday, Oct....
THE DAILY RECKONING
Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds
Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
How the megadrought exposed dangers of distant volcanoes
Visitors to the Las Vegas Valley know that the only nearby volcano is at The Mirage hotel, so why did University of Nevada researchers find volcanic ash recently in Lake Mead? The ongoing-drought caused record-low water levels in the country's largest reservoir, which uncovered rock embedded with volcanic ash from distant volcanoes.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: John Harry Raetz
John Harry Raetz died October 4, 2022, at the age of 88 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born in Yuba City, California, April 18, 1934, to Emil Harry Raetz, Sr. and Rose Mary Allen Nunes. For the last eight years he had been living off the grid in Wasilla, Alaska,...
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
DMV offers walk-in voter registration for new Nevada residents
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday that new Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver's license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
8newsnow.com
CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
