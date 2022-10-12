ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Independent

Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant at crying victim families ‘destroyed’ their lawyer

Alex Jones has bizarrely claimed that his irate outburst during testimony at the second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies did more damage to the opposition than himself.The Infowars host fumed at reporters outside the court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Friday morning as his defence attorney Norm Pattis was inside telling the judge he would waive the right to cross examine Mr Jones.Mr Pattis said he hoped the move would “lower the temperature” in court and that Mr Jones will take the stand at a later point in the trial as a witness for the defence.Tensions flared...
Connecticut State
The Independent

Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter

The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
Alex Jones
AOL Corp

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments

She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
The Independent

Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook mother tells jury she was sent pictures of dead kids by hoax believers

Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its third week in Connecticut court.Testimony resumed Tuesday morning after a tense conclusion last week, which saw the Infowars host delay his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him on Friday, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week after the judge decided against punishing him for urging jurors to do their own research.Testifying on Thursday, Jones shouted that he...
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Gloats After Jury Slaps Him With $1 BILLION Bill for His Sandy Hook Garbage

A jury decided Wednesday afternoon that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay $965 million for spewing lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax and that the grieving parents involved were paid actors.The money will go straight to the pockets of family members who lost children in the massacre, and to an FBI agent who was harassed by Jones’ listeners. There were 15 plaintiffs in total.But in a livestream that aired as the jury’s verdict was read out, Jones showed no remorse, instead mocking jurors and the Sandy Hook parents who wept as the damages were...
The Independent

What next for Alex Jones after Connecticut jury awards $965m to Sandy Hook families?

Alex Jones has suffered his second costly court defeat after a six-person jury in Connecticut awarded damages of $965m to 15 family members of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent.The four-week trial in Waterbury, 20 miles from the site of the 2012 school massacre in Newport, heard of the devastating toll that the Infowars founder’s lies took on the parents who lost children.On 14 December 2012, Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Mr Jones’ followers mounted a years-long campaign of harassment and intimidation against the families of the victims, convinced...
