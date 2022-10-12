ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB playoffs: Follow as Braves try to even series against Phillies, Zack Wheeler ahead of Dodgers-Padres Game 2

By Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APmbE_0iWS9ZPm00

MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Game 1 saw the Braves fall behind the plucky Phillies, and the Astros snatch a victory from the Mariners in heroic, historic fashion, while the Dodgers and Yankees took care of business. The schedule begins to stagger the leagues on Wednesday. The NL picks up with Game 2, but the AL takes an odd off day before resuming on Thursday.

Here's Wednesday's slate and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m., FOX

Game 2: Padres (Darvish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) - 8:37 p.m., FS1

[Find the complete MLB playoff schedule]

You can follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports. The start of the Braves-Phillies game is delayed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for updates on first pitch.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Aaron Judge booed at Yankee Stadium after 4-strikeout game: 'I gotta play better'

Aaron Judge might have had an American League-record 62 home runs during the regular season, but that wasn't worth much to Yankee Stadium fans on Friday. The Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS, evening the series as it goes to Cleveland. Judge, the darling of baseball about a week ago, posted a golden sombrero with four strikeouts in an 0-for-5 night.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
WGAU

Bruce Sutter, split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69

When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07

NEW YORK — (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend. The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#Mlb Playoffs#Alds#Nlds#Yankees#Dodgers#Fox#Fs1 Lsb Find#Yahoo Sports#Mets
WGAU

Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Aaron Boone woke up with an idea: Drop Aaron Judge. New York's manager moved the AL home run king out of the leadoff spot and into the No. 2 hole for Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Saturday as the Yankees try to break Judge out of his postseason slump.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Phils' Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy. Snell pitched five-hit...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
95K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy