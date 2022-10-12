Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
ajmc.com
Sepsis, Septic Shock Likely Increase Risk of Adverse Outcomes in PAH
Investigators for this study analyzed outcomes among patients hospitalized with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who have higher risks of adverse health outcomes, in particular sepsis and septic shock. Among hospitalized patients who have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and were admitted for sepsis or septic shock (SSS), higher incidence rates of...
ajmc.com
Researchers Highlight Importance of Assessing Osteoporosis Risk Factors in RA
Risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) stem from disease-specific causes, disease treatment, and factors that face the general population, according to researchers, who highlighted the importance of assessing risk factors in these patients. Researchers of a new study have compiled an array of considerations in assessing...
Psychiatric Times
Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD
Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Examining Cost Effectiveness, Efficacy of Combination Therapies in HIV
Two posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2022 addressed the cost-effectiveness of guideline-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor–based triple therapy in people living with HIV, as well as the efficacy of adjuvant lenacapavir in treatment-naïve patients. There are an estimated 1.2 million people living with HIV (PLWH) in the United...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
ajmc.com
Age at Diagnosis of Diabetes Associated With Different Adverse Outcomes
A cohort study found that patients diagnosed with diabetes at a younger age were more at risk for adverse outcomes when compared with later diagnosis. Patients with diabetes who were diagnosed at a young age had a greater risk for heart disease, stroke, disability, cognitive impairment, and all-cause mortality, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
News-Medical.net
Amplification of venous thromboembolism risk by COVID-19 among malignancy patients
In a recent review published in Thrombosis Research, researchers reported the mechanisms involved in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) coagulopathy and the significance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections for cancer patients concerning outcomes, thromboembolic complication risks and consequences of management strategies. Studies have reported that cancer patients...
ajmc.com
Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
healio.com
Dexamethasone fails to relieve shortness of breath among patients with cancer
High-dose dexamethasone failed to improve shortness of breath compared with placebo among ambulatory patients with cancer, according to study results published in The Lancet Oncology. In addition, the researchers found increased treatment-associated adverse events associated with dexamethasone. Background. “[Shortness of breath] is a distressing symptom that is difficult to treat,...
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
ajmc.com
Older Adults With Diabetes Have Higher Prevalence of Depressive Symptoms
This new study investigated the prevalence of and health factors that are associated with depressive symptoms in older adults with diabetes. Examining older adults with diabetes for depressive symptoms is vital, as the association between depressive symptoms and older adults with diabetes is significant, according to a new study published in Sao Paulo Medical Journal.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 causes neuronal damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
MedicalXpress
High magnetic field reduces side effects caused by anti-cancer drug imatinib
Researchers led by Prof. Zhang Xin at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) combined the 9.4 T static magnetic field (SMF) with a commonly used anti-cancer drug imatinib mesylate on gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-bearing mice. They found that the 9.4 T SMF not only enhanced the anti-tumor effect of imatinib, but also reduced the drug side effects on tissues and organs. In addition, it reduced depressive behavior in mice.
ajmc.com
Study Identifies Lenalidomide-Carfilzomib as Best Maintenance Treatment Option in MM
Within a selection of therapies showing efficacy over a placebo, lenalidomide-carfilzomib was a standout against the rest of the group. Novel agents and combination treatment regimens have advanced the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) in recent decades, but identifying the best maintenance treatment regimen has proven challenging. A recent review and analysis published in the journal Hematology suggests that lenalidomide-carfilzomib is the most effective option, although further studies are necessary to confirm.
Comments / 0