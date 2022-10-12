Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO