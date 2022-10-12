ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) celebrates following turnover on downs against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad

Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing the league. After Seattle declined his fifth-year option, Irvin signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him Nov. 3, 2018. He finished that season with the Atlanta Falcons, then signed a series of one-year contracts with the Carolina Panthers, Seahawks and Chicago Bears. A torn ACL limited him to just two games in his second go-round with the Seahawks. In 127 career games (93 starts), Irvin has 315 tackles, 120 quarterback hits, 52 sacks, three interceptions (two touchdowns), 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In other transactions Wednesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia off the practice squad. Cornerback Xavier Crawford was waived. The Seahawks added receiver Kevin Kassis to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Jabari Zuniga and tackle Liam Ryan. --Field Level Media

Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did...
The Exponent

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice. It went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and he will throw again in post-practice." When asked why it was post-practice and not during practice, McCarthy was quick with a response. "We're preparing to get ready for a game, and he's still in the rehab phase," he said. Cooper Rush is in line to make his fifth straight start for Dallas (4-1), which could pull even atop the NFC East with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night. McCarthy also said linebacker Micah Parsons "will do a little more today" as he attempts to work his past a groin injury. Parsons received NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday after he recorded two sacks and five tackles in the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons shares the NFL lead with six sacks on the season. --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

Syndication: Arizona Republic

For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will be looking to get off to a quicker start, as they have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this season. They are the NFL's only team without a first-quarter point through the first five games. Arizona fell into a 14-point hole last week at home against undefeated Philadelphia and lost 20-17. "We've tried it all, but we'll keep trying," Kingsbury said. "It just comes down to coaches calling better plays, offensively and defensively, guys executing on a higher level and no feel-out period. Let's just play like we played in the second half from the start." Going on the road might be an antidote for Arizona. The Cardinals have won both of their away games this season while going 0-3 at home, extending their losing streak at State Farm Stadium to eight. The Seahawks lost 39-32 last Sunday at New Orleans despite another strong game from quarterback Geno Smith, who has an NFL-leading passer rating of 113.1. Seattle's offense had four touchdowns of 35 yards or longer. "It's a really fast progressing group and I'm hoping that we can keep making the plays and making the explosions that sets the field position in order and all that kind of stuff," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "It's a pretty exciting part of our team." The Seahawks have scored 103 points over the past three weeks but only have one win to show for it. In large part, that's been because of their inability to stop the run. They gave up 235 yards rushing to the Saints. "I just think we're going to get better at this as we move forward," Carroll said. "I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games." Whether the Cardinals can take advantage of Seattle's porous run defense remains to be seen. The Cardinals' James Conner (ribs), Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) all were knocked out of Sunday's loss, leaving Eno Benjamin as the team's only healthy running back by the end of the game. "Just the way the game was flowing, I didn't really realize things until I started asking like, where are certain people at, I didn't see them anymore," Benjamin said. "And that's when they were kind of telling me that things were going down, and I was the one and I had to keep pushing." Connor missed practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, while Williams has been ruled out for Sunday and Ward was placed on injured reserve. Center Rodney Hudson (knee), cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring) and kicker Matt Prater (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, with Prater ruled out. The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula last weekend that required season-ending surgery. That means Seattle will have to rely on rookie Kenneth Walker III, who had a 69-yard scoring run against the Saints. Seattle has been short some wide receivers at practice as Dee Eskridge (illness), Penny Hart (hamstring) and Dareke Young (quadricep) have missed time. Also sidelined were offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip), defensive end Shelby Harris (hip) and nose tackle Al Woods (knee). --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing the passer because Jones landed on Carr with his full body weight. The ball also came loose on the play, meaning the play was still active. "The Kansas City defender executes his rush plan in his effort to sack the quarterback," Fewell said in the video. "He lands with his full body weight on the drive to the ground. A quarterback in the pocket, in a passing posture, gets full protection until he can defend himself. This was a properly called foul for roughing the passer." Jones and the Chiefs have been vocal in their criticism of the decision. "I'm not saying the ref is wrong, but I'm just saying those situations can affect the game tremendously," Jones said. "Especially in the playoffs, a critical situation like that, a game-changing play, it can affect the whole (expletive) game. Excuse my language, but we just have to take initiative as a league and see what we can do better." The play garnered extra attention in part because it came one day after Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was whistled for roughing the passer while sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Jarrett wrapped up Brady by the waist and tossed him to the ground. The penalty hurt the Falcons' chances of mounting a comeback, as they ultimately lost 21-15. --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) returns to practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice Thursday, participating in drills with tape wrapped around his right thumb. Rodgers missed practice Wednesday due to the injury sustained on a Hail Mary pass during the last play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at London on Sunday. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Jordan Love would get the start in Week 6 should Rodgers have to sit out against the visiting New York Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries.
The Exponent

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler, who revived what had been a dormant rushing attack. The Chargers entered last week with an NFL-worst 64.5 rushing yards per game. They changed all that when Ekeler rushed for a career-best 173 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), while Los Angeles had 238 yards total on the ground. It was the team's most in a game since 2018. Out of the basement rushing-wise, the Chargers moved up 10 spots, now at 99.2 yards per game. "It wasn't anything crazy that we changed schematically," said Ekeler, who was running behind an offensive line that was without Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater (biceps). "I think it was just we were starting to attack the weakness of their defense, which we felt like was in their interior. We were able to get those guys up front moving people." The adjusted line included rookie Jamaree Salyer, who earned rave reviews. "It's been a team effort," coach Brandon Staley said. "It starts with that premise. It takes a team effort to play like that. It's not just the O-line. It's their coaches. It's the skill players around them. It's the protection plan, the run-game plan." The Broncos' offense could use a premise at this point. New quarterback Russell Wilson has not been the savior Denver was looking for, with the Broncos' 12-9 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday earning mockery and scorn for offensive ineptitude from both teams. Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett remained at Wilson's locker long after the game had ended, forming their own private support group. "Let's face it, the offense has had too many negative plays," Hackett said this week. "Just too many things that have put us in rough positions. "For the offense, we just have to put those basic things together and not have those things that are self-inflicted. Once we do that, I think it's going to be a good football team." Despite a partially torn right lat that required a recent injection, Wilson is expected to play Monday as the Broncos use a 10-day window between games to their advantage. Denver guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) was one of 12 limited participants in practice but is expected to play. Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck, ribs), a former Charger, also was limited. "One thing I know about myself is I'm going to respond," Wilson said after last week's defeat. "I don't know any other way. I always believe in myself. I always believe in this team. I believe in what we can do. I believe in what I can do." After missing the last four games, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, as were kicker Dustin Hopkins (quad) and tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee). --Field Level Media.
Colts, Jaguars look to get offenses going after poor showings

One team put together an ugly performance last week, but still managed to pull out a win. The other had a showing equally as bad -- if not worse -- but didn't get nearly as lucky. When the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, both teams will attempt to show a much better brand of football than they displayed in Week 5 -- when neither scored a touchdown. The difference last week was that the Colts (2-2-1) managed to squeak out a 12-9 overtime win in Denver on Thursday night, while Jacksonville (2-3) managed only six points on three red-zone trips in a 13-6 defeat to previously winless Houston. The Colts survived a pair of Matt Ryan interceptions, eight penalties and a half-dozen sacks allowed. Their offense has scored just 69 points in five games, the lowest total in the NFL. A team known last season for its ability to put points on the scoreboard is 26th in the league in rushing and has turned the ball over more than all but two teams in the league. Where's the solution? "Production on first and second down leads to production on third down," Ryan said. "So that's been a point of emphasis for us, being more productive on first and second down. There's no mistake about it -- we haven't been good enough and we've put ourselves in tough position to overcome." Ryan hasn't been helped by an offensive line which is completely in flux. At Denver, All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was the only lineman in the same spot he held in Week 1. Coach Frank Reich put third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle for his first NFL start and it wasn't pretty, with Raimann drawing three holding flags and a false start. Reich isn't backing off from Raimann playing on the quarterback's blind side. "Like a lot of our young players, it's a process," Reich said. "They get better fast when they play, and we think he's going to get better." Raimann has no choice but to improve against a defense that devoured Indianapolis in Week 2. The Jaguars bagged five sacks and intercepted Ryan three times in a 24-0 win. But after a rout of the Los Angeles Chargers the following week and a close loss at unbeaten Philadelphia, Jacksonville took a few steps backward against Houston. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed a pair of critical interceptions, including one in the end zone early in the third quarter to deny the Jaguars at least three points. Lawrence has now tallied seven turnovers in the last two games. First-year Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson is preaching patience with Lawrence. "He's a young guy," Pederson said. "There hasn't been consistency yet. We're trying to build as a team and as a unit that consistency around him. ... You just see it around the league: Offensive success, there's stability around the quarterback." One bit of good news last week for the Jaguars' offense was that Lawrence's former Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne, collected a career-high 114 yards from scrimmage, including 71 on the ground. More good news for Jacksonville is that it lists just four players on the injury report Wednesday while the Colts have 12, including running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle). He didn't play in Denver and didn't practice on Wednesday. --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness...
The Exponent

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Thursday, a positive sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor did not play in the Week 5 victory against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL rushing champion sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season. He was held to 54 yards in the first meeting with the Jaguars, a 24-0 loss in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but everything finally came into the light. I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved." Robinson, 23, was released from the hospital on Aug. 29 after undergoing surgery for two gunshot wounds, one in the glute and the other near his right knee, during the attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., the previous day. Doctors said at the time he sustained no structural damage. Robinson was running agility drills 18 days after the incident. While his production on offense was modest on Sunday for the 1-4 Commanders, everything else about his debut was monumental. "That was the test that I needed. I was like, 'OK, I'm glad that's over,'" Robinson said through a team official after he took a hit near his right knee. "The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back ... and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good." Robinson rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in the preseason. He added two catches for 15 yards. As a senior at Alabama in 2021, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 14 touchdowns for the national title runner-up. --Field Level Media.
The Exponent

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
The Exponent

Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Exponent

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doubtful, secondary hurting

Baker Mayfield was on the practice field with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, but only to attempt to run and throw a few passes on the side. He's officially doubtful with a high-ankle sprain, leaving the door open to the slimming possibility he could suit up on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams.
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints

The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a...
The Exponent

Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after he sustained a fractured finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed...
