Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed

The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL fines Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett

The NFL informed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game. The kick happened on the same play where Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer when he sacked Brady and swung him...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
FanSided

Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins

The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal

The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder

There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
NFL
Yardbarker

Biggest Flops From The Raiders’ Week 5 Loss vs. Chiefs

On Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders were poised to shock the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, due to a string of unlucky incidents, they were unable to pull it off. Quite a few players and coaches let the Raiders down throughout the game, and if they had performed better, the team may now be 2-3 rather than 1-4.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL

