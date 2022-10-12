Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
Bills’ Von Miller admits he’s a ‘Chief hater,’ but there’s one former player he admired
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Yardbarker
NFL fines Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett
The NFL informed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game. The kick happened on the same play where Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer when he sacked Brady and swung him...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Davante Adams may avoid suspension for now due to charges in Kansas City
Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Monday night. Precedent suggests legal charges could result in a delayed suspension. Though the incident was just a few seconds of footage, there is a lot to know about the Davante Adams incident. If you missed it, here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know.
Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins
The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees
SF Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming joined The TK Show to discuss his expectations for the Giants offseason, Aaron Judge, and more.
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
Yardbarker
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Yardbarker
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a...
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Yardbarker
Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media
For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder
There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
Yardbarker
Biggest Flops From The Raiders’ Week 5 Loss vs. Chiefs
On Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders were poised to shock the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, due to a string of unlucky incidents, they were unable to pull it off. Quite a few players and coaches let the Raiders down throughout the game, and if they had performed better, the team may now be 2-3 rather than 1-4.
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game
Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
