ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?

Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When was the last time USC won a national championship in football?

College football just hasn’t quite been the same with USC being down over the last decade-plus. This program has been a bit streaky throughout its history, but there are not many other schools that have been as prominent in this sport over the previous century. However, it had a renaissance in the early 2000s under Pete Carroll, winning two national championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams partner with the Disneyland Resort to get young fans interested in football

In conjunction with the Disneyland Resort, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to get young people interested in the game of football, and hope to bring a new generation of fans into their audience. The team announced on Thursday that they had finalized a partnership with the renowned entertainment consortium that would seek to engage young people by showcasing their brand around Disneyland and bringing advertising for the resort into SoFi Stadium as part of the game day experience.
NFL
Variety

Amazon Freevee Orders Louisiana-Set High School Docuseries ‘God Family Football’

Amazon Freevee has ordered the docuseries “God Family Football,” which follows ex-football player and high school football coach Denny Duron as he returns to once again coach the Louisiana-based team that he once led. Duron has been retired for 30 years, but decides to return to Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., after the one-time high school football powerhouse fell on rough times. Once home to 14 state championships in the last 20 years, the team is now coming off its worst season in school history. Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group are behind the series, which follows Duron as he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Elton John
ESPN

Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights. Dylan Lonergan will be battling fellow ESPN 300 quarterback Eli Holstein for playing time under center at Alabama beginning next fall. But Lonergan made things difficult for Newton High School (Georgia) during Brookwood High School's (Georgia) win on Friday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy