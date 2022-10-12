Read full article on original website
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Friesz and Amos — former college teammates, both Vikings ... but not coaching colleagues
The first 10 years or so after John Friesz retired from the NFL and returned to North Idaho, he would get the same phone call, at roughly the same time each year, from the same person each time. On the other end was Shawn Amos, who was in the early...
Chicago Bears get extra time to regroup following Thursday's frustrating loss against Commanders
Chicago has a little extra time to heal and figure out how to stop a three-game losing streak before visiting New England for a Monday night matchup on Oct. 24.
KCTV 5
Bills fans descend on KC hoping for different result from last season’s playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This weekend, the Chiefs will take on the Bills in what could be the biggest game of the regular season. Many of the Bills fans were already pre-partying at Al’s Bar and Grill in Parkville. Owner Alan Burns lived in Buffalo for 42 years and came to KC 26 years ago. Then 13 years ago, he opened his bar.
When was the last time USC won a national championship in football?
College football just hasn’t quite been the same with USC being down over the last decade-plus. This program has been a bit streaky throughout its history, but there are not many other schools that have been as prominent in this sport over the previous century. However, it had a renaissance in the early 2000s under Pete Carroll, winning two national championships.
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las Vegas
Don't worry; the NFL season is long. Also, there is plenty more football to look forward to once it ends. The Las Vegas/ Henderson area has an IFL team and an XFL team that will play in the spring.
Rams partner with the Disneyland Resort to get young fans interested in football
In conjunction with the Disneyland Resort, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to get young people interested in the game of football, and hope to bring a new generation of fans into their audience. The team announced on Thursday that they had finalized a partnership with the renowned entertainment consortium that would seek to engage young people by showcasing their brand around Disneyland and bringing advertising for the resort into SoFi Stadium as part of the game day experience.
Amazon Freevee Orders Louisiana-Set High School Docuseries ‘God Family Football’
Amazon Freevee has ordered the docuseries “God Family Football,” which follows ex-football player and high school football coach Denny Duron as he returns to once again coach the Louisiana-based team that he once led. Duron has been retired for 30 years, but decides to return to Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., after the one-time high school football powerhouse fell on rough times. Once home to 14 state championships in the last 20 years, the team is now coming off its worst season in school history. Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group are behind the series, which follows Duron as he...
An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds
Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.
ESPN
Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week
Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights. Dylan Lonergan will be battling fellow ESPN 300 quarterback Eli Holstein for playing time under center at Alabama beginning next fall. But Lonergan made things difficult for Newton High School (Georgia) during Brookwood High School's (Georgia) win on Friday night.
