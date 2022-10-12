Read full article on original website
Fire and clashes at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Iranian state media, citing a senior security official, said that "troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the facility and that "rioters" had started a fire.
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry has said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine on Saturday, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire.The recruits were being trained to fight in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special...
Pakistan hits back at Biden’s ‘dangerous nation’ comment
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is pushing back against a comment by President Joe Biden in which he called the South Asian country “one of the most dangerous nations in the world.” The Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador for an explanation and two former prime ministers rejected the statement as baseless. Biden was at an informal fundraising dinner at a private residence in Los Angeles on Thursday sponsored by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee when he made the comments. Pakistan and the U.S. have traditionally been allies but the relationship has been rocky at times.
US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials say the Biden administration will send Ukraine a new, $725 million package of military aid, adding to a flurry of assistance announcements from European allies this week. The announcement comes on the heels of meetings at NATO where defense leaders from Europe and around the world pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine, as Russia increased its bombardment of Kyiv and other regions. There are no major new weapons in the U.S. package. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for the weapons systems Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia,
Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on...
Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader named transition president
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader is now officially the country’s transitional president. Capt. Ibrahim Traore also has been appointed supreme chief of the armed forces. But under the charter approved Friday he will be ineligible to run for president when elections are held. Traore has said he intends to stick to the timeline reached by his predecessor with regional mediators, with a deadline of July 2024. On Friday, thousands of people crowded outside where the assembly was taking place to show their support for Traore. The 34-year-old army captain was relatively unknown before coming to power two weeks ago.
Besieged Jerusalem refugee camp reels from Israeli crackdown
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces set up checkpoints that choked off the only exit and entry points of Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, bringing life to a standstill for its estimated 60,000 residents. The restrictions on the camp set off an explosion of anger across the city, where Palestinian shops shuttered in protest by day and thousands of young men skirmished with Israeli troops by night — the fiercest unrest in months. Clashes in the Jerusalem became a rallying cry last year that triggered the bloody 11-day Gaza war. The restrictions eased on Thursday, allowing food and supplies to enter and residents to return to work. But the outrage was undimmed in Jerusalem’s only refugee camp.
EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s energy commissioner says natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s supply of the fossil fuel to Europe. Commissioner Kadri Simson told a conference in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, on Friday that the region can play an increasingly important role as a short- to medium-term supplier of gas either in liquefied form or through pipelines to EU markets. She pointed to a June deal for Israel to send more gas to EU countries through Egypt. The EU has been successful in recent months in weaning itself off Russian gas, which from as much as 40% of its supply now amounts to less than 10%.
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is urging the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Karl Lauterbach said Friday he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, medical facilities and care homes. Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The health ministry has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.
Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China’s party congress
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world’s second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart. With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys in districts across the U.S. and 20 nominees to serve as U.S. marshals. U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their districts and are central to efforts to combat violent crime.
Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and left nearly 8 million more homeless. Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance post for the fourth time in his career, told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion. Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.
Assailants fatally shoot Hindu man in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man in violence police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region. Police say militants on Saturday fired at a member of the minority community of Kashmiri Hindus at his home. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers. In August, a local Hindu man was killed and his brother injured in a shooting that police also blamed on insurgents. Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in which several Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
BEIJING (AP) — China is opening a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as possibly the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at an opening session Sunday but little change is foreseen in his formula of strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and a hard-line approach toward COVID-19. At a news conference, the congress’ spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment to the “zero-COVID” policy despite the economic costs and repeated threats to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan. An observer says Xi faces no open opposition but his concentration of power has rankled the public and party officials.
A sense of crisis has defined Xi’s rule. It will shape China well into the future
When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he inherited a country at a crossroads. Outwardly, China seemed an unstoppable rising power. It had recently overtaken Japan as the world’s second-largest economy, the country still basking in the afterglow of the dazzling 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. But deep within...
