ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rpiathletics.com

ITA Cup Runs Come to End for Men and Women

MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Both the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's and men's tennis teams had student-athletes in action on the second day of the national ITA Cup but the Engineers were unable to advance further in doubles and singles, respectively. The duo of Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women's Soccer Suffers League Loss to Tigers

TROY, N.Y. - RIT senior forward Madison Corso scored from less than five yards away off a loose ball and Emily Sanchez stopped the only shot she faced as the Tigers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 1-0 in a Liberty League women's soccer match at East Campus Stadium. RIT is now 8-2-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the conference, while RPI falls to 3-5-3 and 1-2-2. The Tigers' scoring play was started by Sam Halligan, who carried the ball from near the goal line toward up toward the top of the box, firing a shot from 15 yards out that hit the woodwork. The ball bounced to Corso, who jumped to head the ball but instead used her foot to knock it into the front right corner of the net.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Shuts Out LIU 1-0; Now 3-0-0

TROY, N.Y. - Defenseman Lauri Sertti scored midway through the third period and Jack Watson stopped all 23 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team shut out Long Island University (LIU) 1-0 in a non-league game at the Houston Field House. The Engineers remain unbeaten at 3-0-0, while the Sharks drop to 1-2-1. With the game scoreless through two-and-a-half periods, Sertti jumped into the play and drove the net, eventually getting a shot off that deflected up and bounced over LIU netminder Vinnie Purpura, who did not know where the puck went. It ended up in the net for Sertti's third career goal.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
State
Massachusetts State
Troy, NY
Sports
City
Westfield, NY
City
Rose, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russell Sage College#Rowan University#Lehigh University#Siena College#Track Field#Men S Cross Country#U S Track Field And#Engineers#The College Of Saint Rose#Division#Liberty League#Ct
albanymagic.com

Beloved National Cookie Chain Opening Two Capital Region Stores

Frankly, this is something to rejoice over. Crumbl Cookies has made it official, they are opening two locations in the Albany area. The nationwide chain only started five years ago when its first store opened in rural Utah, but grew at an incredibly fast pace. Today there are over 300 locations throughout the US.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy