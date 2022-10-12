Read full article on original website
ITA Cup Runs Come to End for Men and Women
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Both the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's and men's tennis teams had student-athletes in action on the second day of the national ITA Cup but the Engineers were unable to advance further in doubles and singles, respectively. The duo of Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour...
Women's Soccer Suffers League Loss to Tigers
TROY, N.Y. - RIT senior forward Madison Corso scored from less than five yards away off a loose ball and Emily Sanchez stopped the only shot she faced as the Tigers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 1-0 in a Liberty League women's soccer match at East Campus Stadium. RIT is now 8-2-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the conference, while RPI falls to 3-5-3 and 1-2-2. The Tigers' scoring play was started by Sam Halligan, who carried the ball from near the goal line toward up toward the top of the box, firing a shot from 15 yards out that hit the woodwork. The ball bounced to Corso, who jumped to head the ball but instead used her foot to knock it into the front right corner of the net.
Men's Hockey Shuts Out LIU 1-0; Now 3-0-0
TROY, N.Y. - Defenseman Lauri Sertti scored midway through the third period and Jack Watson stopped all 23 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team shut out Long Island University (LIU) 1-0 in a non-league game at the Houston Field House. The Engineers remain unbeaten at 3-0-0, while the Sharks drop to 1-2-1. With the game scoreless through two-and-a-half periods, Sertti jumped into the play and drove the net, eventually getting a shot off that deflected up and bounced over LIU netminder Vinnie Purpura, who did not know where the puck went. It ended up in the net for Sertti's third career goal.
Albany ranked best place to live in NY, 21st in US
Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Overall, Albany was ranked the 21st best place to live in the United States after analyzing 150 metro areas.
Shenendehowa bounces back by bashing Saratoga Springs
In a battle for sole possession of second place in the Section II, Class AA standings, Shenendehowa rolled Saratoga Springs 35-7, moving the Plainsmen one step closer to securing a home game in the opening round of sectionals.
CycleNation rides to fight stroke
CycleNation is raising money and awareness to fight stroke, the number 5 killer in America. Ride along on a stationary bike during the 80s-themed event.
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George continues inaugural season magic with road win over No. 1 Schuylerville
It's hard to find many better inaugural seasons than the one Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football is in the midst of right now.
Averill Park rolls Amsterdam in Capital clash
Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.
Shaker dominates Bethlehem on homecoming night 55-0
It was a homecoming for the Shaker Blue Bison Friday night, and they were giving current students and alum a show on the gridiron against Bethlehem.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
Team chemistry has been the driving force behind the success of Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren Central football
One of the big question marks of the 2022 Section II football season was how the combination of Lake George, Warrensburg, and North Warren Central would fare in Class C. After a 6-0 start, it's safe to say the merge was a success.
Beloved National Cookie Chain Opening Two Capital Region Stores
Frankly, this is something to rejoice over. Crumbl Cookies has made it official, they are opening two locations in the Albany area. The nationwide chain only started five years ago when its first store opened in rural Utah, but grew at an incredibly fast pace. Today there are over 300 locations throughout the US.
Colonie HS Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
The Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed its newest members during the fall induction ceremony on Thursday, October 13.
Snapshots of history coming to Glens Falls
A new exhibit at the Chapman Museum is set to reveal never-before-seen photos into the history of the city of Glens Falls. The exhibit will be named after what Glens Falls was built on: "Groundwork, Labor in a Burgeoning Community."
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Where to find poutine in the Capital Region
Poutine is a Canadian dish of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy. There are now several variations of the dish, some of which don't include gravy or cheese curds.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
