TROY, N.Y. - RIT senior forward Madison Corso scored from less than five yards away off a loose ball and Emily Sanchez stopped the only shot she faced as the Tigers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 1-0 in a Liberty League women's soccer match at East Campus Stadium. RIT is now 8-2-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the conference, while RPI falls to 3-5-3 and 1-2-2. The Tigers' scoring play was started by Sam Halligan, who carried the ball from near the goal line toward up toward the top of the box, firing a shot from 15 yards out that hit the woodwork. The ball bounced to Corso, who jumped to head the ball but instead used her foot to knock it into the front right corner of the net.

TROY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO