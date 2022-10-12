Read full article on original website
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center
Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
Bellevue's Proposition 1 looking to reallocate funds throughout city
BELLEVUE, Neb. — This fall, voters in Bellevue have the opportunity to open the city up to millions of dollars in funding. The money is currently reserved for the Highway 34 corridor, but the passage of prop one would allow the funds to be used in any part of the city.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
Omaha employers look to hire holiday help
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nebraska is low – 2.1%. But if you are looking for a job or want some extra cash, companies are ready to hire. Omaha Steaks is one of them. “This year we’re looking...
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes
The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
FSB announces Bacon’s promotion
First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
Nebraska State Softball Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha Marian, Northwest, Yutan-Mead take titles
(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday. Check out the full state softball scoreboard below. Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1.
Nebraska High School scores Friday
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
