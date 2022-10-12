ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing

The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
bitcoinist.com

Chronocatz or DJ Mikey: Which NFTs Will Rule?

The world of non-fungible token investing is seeing a host of new drops and PlayDapp’s recent release has been a success at launch. The PlayDapp and Mikey collection features the adventures of DJ Mikey the Panda. Chronocatz is a new collection from the Chronoly (CRNO) decentralized trading platform for...
Deadline

‘The Kollective’ Producer Submarine Readies Intense Esports Thriller Series ‘A.D.D.’ From ‘Arcane’ Writer Nick Luddington — MIA Market

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch producer Submarine’s good week here in Rome at the MIA Market has continued as it unveiled its latest project. The  Amsterdam-, LA- and London-based firm has followed up its Bellingcat journalism thriller drama The Kollective being taken to series by revealing up Esports thriller series A.D.D. — a collaboration with Nick Luddington. It is billed as a grounded sci-fi thriller about a young, genius gamer who joins the world’s premier e-sports team, A.D.D., in a bid to discover what happened to her older brother – a former A.D.D. megastar who mysteriously disappeared from the spotlight.” She realizes the team is...
hypebeast.com

Jewelry Designer Jury Kawamura Brings His EYEFUNNY Label Into Web3

Tokyo-based jewelry label EYEFUNNY is looking to enter the realm of Web3 through a limited edition NFT offering, designed by the brand’s founder Jury Kawamura. Established in 2005, the label quickly grew to garner the attention of a global audience and is known for its iconic diamond-encrusted smiley face motif. Kawamura’s jewelry has also become extremely popular among celebrities, with clientele ranging from names like J Balvin to Marc Jacobs.
one37pm.com

Solange's Latest Reinvention: Ballet Composer

When a Knowles sister goes quiet, they’re working on something big. Solange Knowles has always been a creative. From the red microbraids she sported as a teenager in the early 2000s, to the Motown-inspired sound she embodied on her second studio album Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams (2008), to her DJ’ing career, the insane production and visuals of her third and fourth albums A Seat at the Table (2016) and When I Get Home (2019), as well as her many different fashion, makeup, and hair looks.
The News & Observer

Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.

Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
American Songwriter

Review: Miko Marks Funnels Soulful Socio-Political Lyrics Into a Stunning, Musical Resurrection

This is being heralded as singer/songwriter Miko Marks’ comeback after decades out of the spotlight. After abandoning her music career in 2007 when the country music industry never really welcomed her, Marks had already committed to another try. That resulted in the official comeback full length in 2021, the terrific Our Country, arriving after 15 years of the singer taking time off the scene. Its striking combination of blues, rock, gospel, and country along with Marks’ searing voice, better represented her strengths, consolidated over the extended sabbatical.
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)

Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
Distractify

Meghan Trainor's New Music Video Will Be Available Exclusively in 'Candy Crush Saga'

No matter how much you've tried to resist, everyone's gone through a Candy Crush phase — even Meghan Trainor!. The pop star is gearing up to release her fourth studio album "Takin' It Back" on Oct. 21, but before that she has a new music video on the way. “Made You Look" will be the first single from her new album to get a music video, and for 24 hours before the album's release, Candy Crush Saga players will get the exclusive opportunity to watch it in the game.
Variety

Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)

BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas.  The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop. “Soul Train Awards” nominees, selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders, performers, and presenters, will be announced at a later date. BET also said it will adhere to local COVID-19 protocols in cooperation with Las Vegas county officials. Last year’s “Soul Train Awards” were held in New York, at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre, co-hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thehypemagazine.com

Cyrilia Releases New Single, ‘Angels Singing’ on All Platforms Now

Songstress, Cyrilia sang her spectacular version of the National Anthem at the Dodger Game on the 21st to a standing ovation! “It was both exhilarating and unbelievable to perform in the stadium and to that crowd!” Now the artist turns focus on her new single, “Singing Angels” out now on all platforms.
withguitars.com

EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender

Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
World Screen News

LEONINE Studios Invests in Toon2Tango

LEONINE Holding has purchased a 25.1 percent share in Toon2Tango, the kids’ and family entertainment venture founded by Hans Ulrich Stoef and Jo Daris. With the transaction, LEONINE Studios adds the development and production of new IP in animation and live action to its existing distribution channels in the children’s and family segments.
Variety

‘Atlanta:’ How Japanese Breakfast and Gil Scott-Heron Were Woven Into Show’s Rap-Centric World

A show about a down-on-his-luck college dropout and his rapper cousin navigating the music industry as the latter’s star rises; created by a multi-hyphenate who, at one point, was a full-time rapper himself; set in what many might argue was the rap capital of the United States for most of the past decade… You’d think Donald Glover’s FX series “Atlanta” would be a cakewalk for song placements — license a few Migos, Young Thug and Gucci Mane tracks and call it a day — but music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Udeorji are anything but paint-by-numbers. While musically, the series pays...
Variety

Leading Podcast Creators Share Tips for Growing an Audience and How Hollywood Can Spotlight Underrepresented Voices

At the inaugural The Gotham + Variety Audio Honors, presented by Wondery, leading podcast creators discussed their top tips for building an audience, and how the entertainment industry can do better to spotlight underrepresented voices. The event took place on Friday, Oct. 14, at Second Floor NYC in Midtown Manhattan. The 10 podcast honorees were selected for their innovations in audio storytelling by a committee of industry professionals chaired by Brittany Luse, new host of NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute.” Variety executive editor Brent Lang hosted the panel and delivered opening remarks alongside Gotham Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp. The winning shows, hosts...
TV & VIDEOS

