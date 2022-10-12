No matter how much you've tried to resist, everyone's gone through a Candy Crush phase — even Meghan Trainor!. The pop star is gearing up to release her fourth studio album "Takin' It Back" on Oct. 21, but before that she has a new music video on the way. “Made You Look" will be the first single from her new album to get a music video, and for 24 hours before the album's release, Candy Crush Saga players will get the exclusive opportunity to watch it in the game.

