ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Union vote at Philadelphia Home Depot store set for November

By ALEXANDRA OLSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKpgH_0iWRtMMt00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday the vote will take place Nov. 2 at the Philadelphia store, and the count will take place three days later.

Vincent Quiles, the Home Depot employee leading the unionization effort, submitted a petition last month with 103 workers’ signatures to form a collective bargaining unit for employees working in the store's merchandizing, specialty and operations departments. The original petition said the union would represent 274 workers, but Quiles said the number is now 266 after a recount and some talks with Home Depot over which workers to include.

Quiles said he expects the vote will be a toss up. There's a generational divide between younger workers who are generally more enthusiastic about the idea of a union and more wary older employees, he said. Discontent with compensation, working conditions and understaffing are the main grievances behind the effort, he said.

“If nothing else, the filing of this petition gave people a little big of hope ... that someone actually cares,” he said. “I'm hoping we can capitalize off that hope and get people to realize that if you want change you have to fight for it."

Home Depot does not “believe unionization is the best solution for our associates," said Margaret Smith, a company spokesperson.

"Our open-door policy is designed to assure all associates that they can bring concerns directly to leadership, and we have a track record of working successfully with our associates to resolve those concerns," she said.

Quiles said that in practice managers are often dismissive of concerns brought up by employees who take advantage of the open-door policy.

The labor board's database indicates next month's vote will be the first attempt to form a storewide union at Home Depot. The Atlanta-based company employs about 500,000 people at its 2,316 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Phils' Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20

Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Mexico, PA
State
New York State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy