ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Cia#Cold War#Treasury Department#Politics Federal#Natsec Daily#Chinese
nationalinterest.org

North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’

According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Benzinga

'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech

Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
WORLD
POLITICO

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.

Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Outlines the Move That Would Spark World War 3

Ukraine's accession to NATO would lead to World War III, a Russian official warned on Thursday. "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said in an interview with Russia's state-run news agency, Tass.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says

Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

US cuts military funding to 7 countries for use of child soldiers

For the first time in 10 years, the U.S. will not be issuing any full waivers to partner nations found to be in violation of the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008. The decision, announced Oct. 3 in a memorandum from the Biden Administration, confirmed that seven of the 12 countries flagged for using child soldiers in their defense forces in 2022 will not receive military funding until the issue is resolved.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia's army will be 'annihilated' by the West's non-nuclear military response if Putin uses nukes against Ukraine, warns EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Russian forces would be 'annihilated' by the West's military response if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday. At the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Belgium, Borrell said: 'Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy