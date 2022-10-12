Read full article on original website
If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says
In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'
Donald Trump warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could morph into “World War III” and that the United States should be urging for peace between the two countries. What Happened: The former president’s comments were made at a stump speech for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and senate candidate Blake Masters.
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Iranian president calls for Trump to face ‘fair tribunal’ for Soleimani killing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday slammed former president Donald Trump’s authorisation of the January 2020 drone strike which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani as a crime for which the ex-president must face justice. Speaking at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly in New York,...
Dramatic moment Putin stages massive games near US coast with 30 ships and nuke submarines in warning to West
RUSSIA’S armed forces have staged massive wargames near the US coast involving nuclear submarines. In the chilling of show of force, missiles were pictured being fired in the drills close to the American state of Alaska, as Vladimir Putin’s forces suffered a humiliating set-back in the Ukraine war.
Fact Check: Did Russia Suddenly Move Nuclear Bombers to Norway Border?
Satellite images show strategic bombers at Russia's Olenya Air Base on the Kola peninsula.
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
POLITICO
GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.
Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
We will not be intimidated by Russia's nuclear threats, NATO tells Moscow
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - NATO will closely monitor Russia's upcoming nuclear exercise but not be cowed into dropping support for Ukraine by Moscow's veiled nuclear threats, the alliance's chief said on Thursday.
Russia Outlines the Move That Would Spark World War 3
Ukraine's accession to NATO would lead to World War III, a Russian official warned on Thursday. "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said in an interview with Russia's state-run news agency, Tass.
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The US announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at a fuel-procurement network for North Korea. The Treasury Department targeted three companies listed in Singapore and the Marshall Islands as well as two individuals. The sanctions follow a North Korean missile launch over Japan earlier in the week. The US unveiled...
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation, the...
MilitaryTimes
US cuts military funding to 7 countries for use of child soldiers
For the first time in 10 years, the U.S. will not be issuing any full waivers to partner nations found to be in violation of the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008. The decision, announced Oct. 3 in a memorandum from the Biden Administration, confirmed that seven of the 12 countries flagged for using child soldiers in their defense forces in 2022 will not receive military funding until the issue is resolved.
The Russia-North Korea alliance multiplies security risks for America
Since the outbreak of Putin's war against Ukraine Russia has strengthened its alliance with North Korea, resulting in the ever growing security threat to the US.
Russia's army will be 'annihilated' by the West's non-nuclear military response if Putin uses nukes against Ukraine, warns EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
Russian forces would be 'annihilated' by the West's military response if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday. At the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Belgium, Borrell said: 'Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot...
International Business Times
Trump Ignored Consequences And Ordered Immediate Withdrawal Of Troops From Afghanistan, Somalia
Following his election loss in 2020, then-President Trump rushed to sign the order for an immediate large-scale withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, disregarding concerns raised by key officials about the consequences his decision would have on the fragile security situation in the two countries. "Knowing that...
China accuses US of ‘Cold War mentality’ after release of Biden national security strategy
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday slammed President Biden’s new national security strategy that portrays China as trying to “reshape the international order” and emphasizes the U.S. will try to out-compete Beijing’s influence. “We oppose the outdated Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset,” Chinese foreign ministry...
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
KARACHI, Pakistan Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the U.S. ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan's nuclear programme.
