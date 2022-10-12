Read full article on original website
Related
When Is the Earliest It’s Ever Snowed in Rochester, Minnesota?
We saw some flurries across parts of southeast Minnesota Friday but when in the season does the Med City usually see our first snow-- and when is the earliest it's ever snowed?. Well, it depends on what we're actually calling 'snow'. Reports of flurries, like we had Friday, aren't really...
15+ Vendors And Medical Experts At Free Event In Rochester Monday
1 in 8 women in the United States are going to hear "breast cancer" as a diagnosis. My mom in Iowa is one of those women. I've also got a handful of friends who have been blasted with chemo, zapped with radiation, and/or had surgery to remove breast cancer from their bodies as well. In fact, there was a good 6 months where it seemed like I heard of a new friend in Minnesota being diagnosed every other week. And most of those individuals found out they had breast cancer because of a routine mammogram.
10 Amazing Reasons To Grab Tickets for Rochester On Tap
If you see hundreds of people on Saturday night in downtown Rochester, Minnesota with smiles on their faces and wearing costumes, it is because of three things - BEER, SELTZERS, & CIDERS! If you haven't heard the big news, craft beer lovers from all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and even a few from Illinois are joining in for the biggest craft beer festival in Southeast Minnesota - Rochester On Tap. If you haven't grabbed tickets yet, fyi...they are selling fast but I found a way to save a few bucks on tickets.
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea and Austin enact THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) – This week, two major cities in Southeast Minnesota have enacted their own rules regulating THC. This comes after what some are calling abrupt and incomplete guidance from state lawmakers — legalizing the drug. There are a couple of common criticisms of the state’s cannabis law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone
ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
300+ MnDOT Snowplow Operators in Rochester to Prepare for Winter Season
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Over 300 Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are meeting in Rochester and remotely during the next two weeks for their winter preparations meetings. During the meetings, operators will learn about safety updates, weather forecasting, snow and ice equipment, and working with...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Olmsted County Sheriff Honored by MN Traffic Safety Initiative
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was among those honored as traffic safety leaders at this week's Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths 2022 conference in St. Cloud. Sheriff Torgerson was presented with the Greater Minnesota Public Leadership Award. Winona County Deputy Chad Myers was honored this...
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
More Catalytic Converter Kits Available to Olmsted CTY Residents
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received another shipment of kits from the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program and is making them available to the public. The kits utilize a special label that is attached to catalytic converters and transfers a unique number onto...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0