Rochester, MN

106.9 KROC

15+ Vendors And Medical Experts At Free Event In Rochester Monday

1 in 8 women in the United States are going to hear "breast cancer" as a diagnosis. My mom in Iowa is one of those women. I've also got a handful of friends who have been blasted with chemo, zapped with radiation, and/or had surgery to remove breast cancer from their bodies as well. In fact, there was a good 6 months where it seemed like I heard of a new friend in Minnesota being diagnosed every other week. And most of those individuals found out they had breast cancer because of a routine mammogram.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

10 Amazing Reasons To Grab Tickets for Rochester On Tap

If you see hundreds of people on Saturday night in downtown Rochester, Minnesota with smiles on their faces and wearing costumes, it is because of three things - BEER, SELTZERS, & CIDERS! If you haven't heard the big news, craft beer lovers from all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and even a few from Illinois are joining in for the biggest craft beer festival in Southeast Minnesota - Rochester On Tap. If you haven't grabbed tickets yet, fyi...they are selling fast but I found a way to save a few bucks on tickets.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea and Austin enact THC regulations

(ABC 6 News) – This week, two major cities in Southeast Minnesota have enacted their own rules regulating THC. This comes after what some are calling abrupt and incomplete guidance from state lawmakers — legalizing the drug. There are a couple of common criticisms of the state’s cannabis law.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone

ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

