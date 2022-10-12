Read full article on original website
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
A black hole collision just proved Albert Einstein’s theory as correct
Two black holes wobbling three times a second accurately proved Einstein's theory of general relativity.
Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say
Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ScienceBlog.com
‘We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before:’ Black Hole Spews Out Material Years After Shredding Star
In October 2018, a small star was ripped to shreds when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Though it may sound thrilling, the event did not come as a surprise to astronomers who occasionally witness these violent incidents while scanning the night sky.
CNET
NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
natureworldnews.com
NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too
The military surveillance telescope is permanently relocated to Australia after a few years of testing in the United States.
CNET
Success! NASA's DART Redirects Asteroid in 'Watershed Moment for Humanity'
NASA has succeeded in changing the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos. NASA crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet. "This is a watershed moment...
Largest-ever map of 56,000 galaxies is demystifying the universe's expansion
A new map of 56,000 galaxies has helped researchers estimate the size and expansion rate of the universe with more precision than ever.
Smithonian
The Incredible Technology That Made Humanity’s Moon Dreams a Reality
At the center of the newly revamped “Destination Moon” exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, visitors can stand directly beneath the business end of an F-1 rocket engine, the massive power plant for the Saturn V launch vehicle. Angled within the ceiling are several mirrors that create the illusion that the artifact—a single engine—is at the center of an array of five. These massive engines were positioned at the bottom of the first stage of the Saturn V rockets, which carried astronauts to the moon six times between 1969 and 1972.
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Strange Dust Rings
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.
