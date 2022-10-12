ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Moon#Space Rock#Spacex
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
The Independent

Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say

Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA's Lucy Spacecraft To Pass and Swing by Earth's Atmosphere

NASA's Lucy spacecraft will be close to Earth and set to skim the said planet's atmosphere on October 16 (7:04 a.m EDT). According to the report, swinging past Earth, Lucy would finally gain orbital energy to travel to the population of primitive asteroids. According to the NASA Solar System Exploration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

The Incredible Technology That Made Humanity’s Moon Dreams a Reality

At the center of the newly revamped “Destination Moon” exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, visitors can stand directly beneath the business end of an F-1 rocket engine, the massive power plant for the Saturn V launch vehicle. Angled within the ceiling are several mirrors that create the illusion that the artifact—a single engine—is at the center of an array of five. These massive engines were positioned at the bottom of the first stage of the Saturn V rockets, which carried astronauts to the moon six times between 1969 and 1972.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Strange Dust Rings

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy