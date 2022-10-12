Read full article on original website
Shelby A. Estes, age 80 of Lake, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Auburn. Shelby was born the son of James Henry and Addie (McKeehan) Estes on June 26, 1942 in Kentucky. He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Moede in 1997. Shelby had served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Ford Motor Company for 41 years; he retired as a General Foreman in their parts manufacturing plant. Shelby had owned a cabin in Lake since 1991; having built his retirement home and moving there full time in 2008. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, travelling and visiting the casino.
MARION – The unemployment figure for Osceola County in August was 4.1 percent, ranking it the 22nd lowest in the state according to recent figures announced by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Livingston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent. Oscoda County had the...
The McBain volleyball team continued its undefeated run through the Highland Conference on Tuesday. The Division 3 fourth ranked Lady Ramblers, playing at Beal City had another convincing win, 25-8, 25-11 and 25-21. “We went into the match with the intention of sweeping the match, which we were able to do, but I think not playing since last week was rough on our intensity,” head coach Shawn Murphy said. “I am hoping that this weekend tournament will get us going again with our fire, and that we can get that edge on our game that we need to have this time of year. I was proud of our players coming off the bench to get some excitement going and keep the energy level up.”
