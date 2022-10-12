Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career
Any list of Loretta Lynn facts includes a lot of "firsts." She was a true pioneer for women in country music, achieving things no one had ever achieved prior and — in some cases — few have since. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist and first country...
Bret Michaels Was Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
As the world remembers Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star who died Tuesday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed he visited with the singer just weeks before her death. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” Michaels...
Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett Nab Guest Spots on ‘Big Sky’ Along With Season Regular Reba McEntire
ABC drama series Big Sky already features Reba McEntire playing recurring character Sunny Barnes for its third season, and the show just got even more country: Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett have signed on as guest stars. According to Deadline, Rucker and Lovett's characters — who will make their appearance...
Billboard
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.
Inside Loretta Lynn And Patsy Cline's Deep Friendship
Loretta Lynn will forever be remembered as one of country music's biggest stars, but she didn't get there alone. Fighting a male-dominated industry at the beginning of her career, Lynn found support from other female singers, including best friends Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline. As the singer once said, "Best friends are like husbands. You only need one at a time" (via Cleveland.com).
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
Carrie Underwood Mourns Loretta Lynn’s Death, Reveals ‘Favorite’ Memory of Her
Coal Miner’s Daughter turned country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully at her Hurricane Mills home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the news broke, many have flooded social media with their personal tributes and condolences. From Dolly Parton to Kid Rock, many in the industry are sharing deeply sentimental stories about their experiences with the queen of country music. For instance, fellow female country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is also revealing her favorite memory of Loretta Lynn.
AOL Corp
Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'
Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
WATCH: Jason Aldean Brings Out Miranda Lambert for Surprise Performance at Nashville Concert
While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”
