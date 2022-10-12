ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
The List

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
BBC

Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
The List

Inside Loretta Lynn And Patsy Cline's Deep Friendship

Loretta Lynn will forever be remembered as one of country music's biggest stars, but she didn't get there alone. Fighting a male-dominated industry at the beginning of her career, Lynn found support from other female singers, including best friends Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline. As the singer once said, "Best friends are like husbands. You only need one at a time" (via Cleveland.com).
Carrie Underwood Mourns Loretta Lynn’s Death, Reveals ‘Favorite’ Memory of Her

Coal Miner’s Daughter turned country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully at her Hurricane Mills home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the news broke, many have flooded social media with their personal tributes and condolences. From Dolly Parton to Kid Rock, many in the industry are sharing deeply sentimental stories about their experiences with the queen of country music. For instance, fellow female country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is also revealing her favorite memory of Loretta Lynn.
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
