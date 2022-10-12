ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida hosting this 4-star South Carolina commit for LSU game

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Florida will host a ton of priority recruits over the weekend, and one of the latest names to confirm his plans for the UF-LSU game is four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, according to 247Sports.

McLeod committed to the University of South Carolina on Aug. 18. Florida had a hat on the table along with Georgia and Michigan, but McLeod wemt with the Gamecocks after only making it to Gainesville once during the spring for an unofficial visit. This trip will also be an unofficial one, which means he doesn’t get all the perks an official visitor would, but Florida will still pull out all the stops to move him away from his pledge to South Carolina.

The Florida-LSU game is peak SEC atmosphere and should provide McLeod with a taste of what playing at the top of the conference might look like. He’ll also get to see how the new staff at Florida operates on a game day.

Florida already has a strong defensive line class under verbal commitments for the class of 2023, but defensive line coach Sean Spencer is always looking to add more talent to his room. McLeod has the versatility to find a place in a crowded incoming class.

The 247Sports composite ranks McLeod as the No. 175 overall recruit and the 26th-best defensive lineman in the class of 2023. The site’s individual ranking is even more bullish on him at No. 144 nationally and No. 20 among players in his position group.

