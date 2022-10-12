So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO