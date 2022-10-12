Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger Will Be Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 Vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was unchanged through the first two games of the National League Division Series, but will have a different look on Friday night as Cody Bellinger won’t start against San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Bellinger is just 1-for-6 with with four strikeouts in the...
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS
The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unable to Beat Padres With Most Famous Pitch
Clayton Kershaw put together a rocky outing on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The future Hall of Famer struggled to put away hitters, scattering 6 hits over 5 innings in the Dodgers’ loss. After the game, he spoke about his outing and assessed where he thinks things went a...
Goose that disrupted Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 is OK, team says
A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
Yardbarker
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB World Reacts To Wild Animal Delaying Dodgers-Padres Game
During the bottom of the eighth inning between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, a goose landed in the outfield. This resulted in a minor delay. The goose wasn't interested in leaving, which is why it decided to just sit in the outfield. Some fans in the crowd...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
dodgerblue.com
Dodger Stadium-Themed Adidas Ultraboost Release Date Details
With the Los Angeles Dodgers in the midst of another postseason run, Adidas is celebrating the rich history of Dodger Stadium through a special release of the brand’s famed Ultraboost sneaker. The Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Los Angeles” releases Saturday, October 15, at select retailers and adidas.com in limited...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win
MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Talks Tony Gonsolin, Aaron Nola & Bat Flips During Appearance As Fox Sports Analyst
Walker Buehler is unable to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to recovering from a right flexor tendon repair and second Tommy John surgery, but he has still kept busy of late by taking on new ventures. Buehler threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium before Game...
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Expects To Play Through Jammed Finger After X-Rays Negative
Trea Turner endured more struggles in the field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and also suffered a minor injury on his head-dive back to first base in the eighth inning. Turner immediately shook his right hand after going back to the bag and was checked on...
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS Game 3 Preview: Dodgers, Padres Battle For Chance To Take Lead At Petco Park
After the San Diego Padres earned a split at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers now find themselves without home-field advantage for the remainder of the 2022 National League Division Series as it shifts to Petco Park for Games 3 and 4. For a Los Angeles team that went 14-5...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres’ Blake Snell Sees Differences In Dodgers Compared To Last Postseason Meeting
Blake Snell has gotten plenty familiar with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past two seasons, but his start Friday in the National League Division Series is the first time facing them in the postseason since the fateful Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. At the time a member...
