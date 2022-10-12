ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen

Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Wil Myers
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Rbi#The San Diego Padres
dodgerblue.com

Dodger Stadium-Themed Adidas Ultraboost Release Date Details

With the Los Angeles Dodgers in the midst of another postseason run, Adidas is celebrating the rich history of Dodger Stadium through a special release of the brand’s famed Ultraboost sneaker. The Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Los Angeles” releases Saturday, October 15, at select retailers and adidas.com in limited...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win

MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
HeySoCal

Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy