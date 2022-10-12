Read full article on original website
Mrs. Andrea Nicole Kelley, Vidalia
Vincent. R. Drummer Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Andrea Nicole Kelley age 47 of Vidalia, GA whose death occurred on Tuesday, October 12, 2022 Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, GA. Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Vincent...
Mr. Dewey O’Brian Batton, Lyons
Mr. Dewey O’Brian Batton, age 71, of Lyons, died October 14, 2022, at Community Hospice in Vidalia after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Folkston, Georgia to Ruth Fender and Horace Batten. Dewey grew up in Florida, moving to Georgia around 1960, as well as lived in Tennessee for two years. As a young man, Dewey sang lead in The Gospel Harmonists. He worked hard his entire life beginning at a gas station in Lyons with an uncle, Western Auto, and the shirt factory in Vidalia. At age seventeen, he joined the Carpenters Union until he became a superintendent with a private company. He worked for Page’s Construction and eventually went into business for himself. He was a master carpenter. He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Batten, stepfather Ralph Wilson, son-in-law Charlie Foskey, and nephew Rusty Manville.
November 12--Singing Anniversary in Vidalia
November 12--You're invited to the 41st Singing Anniversary for Jesse L. Gillis, November 12th at 5:00 at STC featuring Apostle Rosemary Woods of Brunswick and Company of Mistress of Ceremony. Lots of music on the program including "The Bless-ed" of Appling. Theme: "I'm Gonna Live for Jesus" For information call...
VPD Honors TCSO
To serve the community, law enforcement of various agencies must work together, and the cities within Toombs County often depend upon each other. Such was the case recently when a suspect attempted to elude Vidalia Police Officers, taking them on a high speed chase, and the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was right there to help.
Alexander Brothers Heating & Air High School Scoreboard
Tattnall Co. - Off. 21 Dublin "Fighting Irish" @ Dooly Co. "Bobcats" 6 F. 21 McIntosh Co. Academy "Buccaneers" @ Montgomery Co "Eagles" 0 F. Treutlen, Wheeler Co., Wilcox Co., Hawkinsville, Telfair Co. - Off. Class A – Division I. 0 Savannah "Blue Jackets" @ Metter "Tigers" 51 F.
City of Lyons Finalizes Property Sale
On September 26, 2022, the Lyons Development Authority sold property located in Lyons, Georgia to Truax Veneer. This action fulfilled the duties of the Intergovernmental Agreement the Lyons Development Authority signed with the City of Lyons on April 5, 2022. Toombs County School System gifted a large tract of land...
October 30--Women's Day in Vidalia
October 30--First African Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue in Vidalia, wants you to come join them for Women's Day, Sunday October 30th at 2:00 with speaker Sister LaGail Wright, Elect Lady of Odum Grove Missionary Baptist. Pastor Carl Wardlaw Jr.
Another Successful Business Expo
The Vidalia Community Center was literally bursting at the seams Thursday evening as merchants, professionals, and service providers filled the room for the annual Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo. Vendors offered information on their products, provided free samples and promotional items, and may offered door prizes to attract folks to their booths.
Bogus Checks Cashed In Neighboring Counties; Multiple Warrants Issued
A ring of individuals in nearby counties are helping themselves illegally to some business bank accounts. On Wednesday, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that warrants for twenty-seven people have been issued to solve a string of forged checks that have been cashed in Evans, Tattnall, and Chatham counties thus far.
