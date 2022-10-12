Mr. Dewey O’Brian Batton, age 71, of Lyons, died October 14, 2022, at Community Hospice in Vidalia after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Folkston, Georgia to Ruth Fender and Horace Batten. Dewey grew up in Florida, moving to Georgia around 1960, as well as lived in Tennessee for two years. As a young man, Dewey sang lead in The Gospel Harmonists. He worked hard his entire life beginning at a gas station in Lyons with an uncle, Western Auto, and the shirt factory in Vidalia. At age seventeen, he joined the Carpenters Union until he became a superintendent with a private company. He worked for Page’s Construction and eventually went into business for himself. He was a master carpenter. He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Batten, stepfather Ralph Wilson, son-in-law Charlie Foskey, and nephew Rusty Manville.

