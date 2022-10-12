Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Andrea Nicole Kelley, Vidalia
Vincent. R. Drummer Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Andrea Nicole Kelley age 47 of Vidalia, GA whose death occurred on Tuesday, October 12, 2022 Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, GA. Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Vincent...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Dewey O’Brian Batton, Lyons
Mr. Dewey O’Brian Batton, age 71, of Lyons, died October 14, 2022, at Community Hospice in Vidalia after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Folkston, Georgia to Ruth Fender and Horace Batten. Dewey grew up in Florida, moving to Georgia around 1960, as well as lived in Tennessee for two years. As a young man, Dewey sang lead in The Gospel Harmonists. He worked hard his entire life beginning at a gas station in Lyons with an uncle, Western Auto, and the shirt factory in Vidalia. At age seventeen, he joined the Carpenters Union until he became a superintendent with a private company. He worked for Page’s Construction and eventually went into business for himself. He was a master carpenter. He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Batten, stepfather Ralph Wilson, son-in-law Charlie Foskey, and nephew Rusty Manville.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
November 12--Singing Anniversary in Vidalia
November 12--You're invited to the 41st Singing Anniversary for Jesse L. Gillis, November 12th at 5:00 at STC featuring Apostle Rosemary Woods of Brunswick and Company of Mistress of Ceremony. Lots of music on the program including "The Bless-ed" of Appling. Theme: "I'm Gonna Live for Jesus" For information call...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
VPD Honors TCSO
To serve the community, law enforcement of various agencies must work together, and the cities within Toombs County often depend upon each other. Such was the case recently when a suspect attempted to elude Vidalia Police Officers, taking them on a high speed chase, and the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was right there to help.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
October 30--Women's Day in Vidalia
October 30--First African Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue in Vidalia, wants you to come join them for Women's Day, Sunday October 30th at 2:00 with speaker Sister LaGail Wright, Elect Lady of Odum Grove Missionary Baptist. Pastor Carl Wardlaw Jr.
60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide
Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
southgatv.com
Coffee’s “American Idol” Willie Spence dies in traffic accident
JASPER, TN – Many in Coffee County, Georgia are mourning as word spreads of Tuesday’s death of former “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence. Deputies in Marion County, Tennessee say Spence’s vehicle left Interstate 24 and struck a parked tractor trailer. Spence died shortly afterward at...
Vidalia, October 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Alexander Brothers Heating & Air High School Scoreboard
Tattnall Co. - Off. 21 Dublin "Fighting Irish" @ Dooly Co. "Bobcats" 6 F. 21 McIntosh Co. Academy "Buccaneers" @ Montgomery Co "Eagles" 0 F. Treutlen, Wheeler Co., Wilcox Co., Hawkinsville, Telfair Co. - Off. Class A – Division I. 0 Savannah "Blue Jackets" @ Metter "Tigers" 51 F.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in Dublin murder
DUBLIN, Ga. -- The GBI has made an arrest in a Dublin murder. On Wednesday, 44-year-old Kerry Evans was found in a yard on Musgrove Street in Dublin. According to the GBI, Evans got into an argument with 56-year-old Louis James Kemp in front of his home. During the argument, Evans was shot by Kemp while Evans was sitting in his vehicle. After getting shot and still in the vehicle, Evans rolled into a neighbor’s yard where he died.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Roundtree Charged in Vehicular Death of VHS Freshman
A Vidalia man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the March 2021 death of a Vidalia High School freshman. According to the arrest records of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol issued felony arrest warrants for Demario Rashawn Roundtree, age 33, of 208 Toombs Street in connection with the accident. Roundtree was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center on Tuesday of last week and released on Friday on a $40,000 property bond.
wgxa.tv
Teen missing from Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding 15-year-old Phoebe Ussery. She was last seen at her home in Milan on September 26th. She is five feet, four inches and weighs around 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She's...
Hinesville, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wgxa.tv
Dublin community reacts to recent killing
Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Bogus Checks Cashed In Neighboring Counties; Multiple Warrants Issued
A ring of individuals in nearby counties are helping themselves illegally to some business bank accounts. On Wednesday, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that warrants for twenty-seven people have been issued to solve a string of forged checks that have been cashed in Evans, Tattnall, and Chatham counties thus far.
Hutcheson resigns from Averitt Center; Faller named interim executive director
The Averitt Center for the Arts announced yesterday that Rahn Hutcheson has officially resigned from his position as the Executive Director of The Averitt Center for the Arts. The Board of Directors at the center is currently reviewing options to fill the position permanently. In the interim period, Robert Faller has stepped in to serve as an Interim Executive Director.
wtoc.com
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
