As the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning brown, everyone knows it’s time for spooky season. October calls for pumpkin pies, pulling out the sweaters from the back of the closet, your favorite spiced lattes, and of course, haunted attractions. For those of you who are not familiar with haunted attractions, we all have a very popular one right here in our backyard. Nightmare at Gravity Hill in Jackson (1005 Farmingdale Rd, 08527) was voted the scariest place in New Jersey. It is spread out over 5 acres of different buildings and outside mazes filled with things that go bump in the night. Clowns, monsters, and everything in between. Behind every corner, jails, butcheries, churches, clown houses, and more await you.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO