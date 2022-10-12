Read full article on original website
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
After 55 years, this iconic NJ Italian restaurant will close its doors
There is a notable quote that says "all good things must come to an end.”. I don’t know why that’s true but that is exactly the case with Tuzzio’s Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. After so efficiently and enthusiastically serving the community for over 55 years, Tuzzio’s will be closing its doors forever at the end of this year in 2022.
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
Library ‘Friends’ Seek Donations for Boutique
129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) Donations of various item are needed for a fall bazaar sponsored by the Friends of the Stafford branch of the Ocean County Library Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room.
This Immersive Halloween Attraction in Holmdel, NJ is a Must-Visit
One of the best parts about this time of year is all of the scary + spooky activities to do locally — and a brand new Halloween attraction has joined the local New Jersey scene. A popular Los Angeles Halloween attraction is opening its second location, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ. Haunt O’ Ween is an immersive Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. and Fever. Visitors can expect dance offs, a Pumpkin Tunnel, Moonlight Magic (where you can make your own potions), $1 million dollars’ worth of candy, and so many more spooky elements. The family-friendly adventure opened at the end of September and will remain open to the public through October 31st. Read on to learn more about Haunt O’ Ween in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Bon Jovi’s Annual Chili Event Kicks Off This Weekend In Toms River, NJ
Whenever there’s news about Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey is all ears. If you’re looking for a night full of chili and Bon Jovi, this event is the perfect night out for you. According to Asbury Park Press, The Jon Bon Jovi South Kitchen is hosting its 7th annual Chili Cook-off event, and everyone’s invited!
It’s The Fantastic JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off in Toms River, New Jersey
One of my favorite dishes, especially in the colder months, is chili. I love a good bowl of chili and a crock pot of chili on a Sunday with the Giants is the best! I do like spicy chili and yes lot's of beans! I can do meat or meatless when it comes to chili and chi8li-mac is a nice change of pace too.
Dinosaur sculptures destroyed in New Jersey park
"It's given me a purpose when I had a hard time finding one," the artist said.
Get Drunk And Rich This “Halloweekend” At Bar A in Belmar, NJ
Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?
At Home retail store coming to Middletown, NJ
If you're getting ready to redecorate your home (or if you're addicted to home decor shopping in general) around Middletown NJ, here's some good news!. According to Asbury Park Press, an At Home home decor store is about to replace the former ShopRite in the Middletown Plaza that's been empty for about a year.
New Jersey “GHOST” Hunters Could Score $25,000 For One Night Only
Get your boo on with our ghoul Nicole Murray and Coors Light. We are ready to party with you this year for the annual 94.3 The Point Boo Bash!. Now, there's a 'ghostly' twist you do not want to miss. Hey, this is a big deal. We will be live...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
‘Immersive’ Haunt O’Ween experience invading N.J. is underwhelming | Review
Haunt O’ween, a Halloween experience that usually takes place in Los Angeles, has invaded New Jersey, setting up shop for the first time in the Bell Works parking lot in Holmdel. The event runs from now until Halloween night, with tickets priced at $40 for adults and children ($36 each for groups of 10 or more); children 2 and under get in free.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Review: Nightmare at Gravity Hill
As the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning brown, everyone knows it’s time for spooky season. October calls for pumpkin pies, pulling out the sweaters from the back of the closet, your favorite spiced lattes, and of course, haunted attractions. For those of you who are not familiar with haunted attractions, we all have a very popular one right here in our backyard. Nightmare at Gravity Hill in Jackson (1005 Farmingdale Rd, 08527) was voted the scariest place in New Jersey. It is spread out over 5 acres of different buildings and outside mazes filled with things that go bump in the night. Clowns, monsters, and everything in between. Behind every corner, jails, butcheries, churches, clown houses, and more await you.
PBA Pig Roast Draws Record Crowd To Pine Park
JACKSON – For about a quarter of a century, Jackson residents have come out to support an event coordinated by the township’s Policeman’s Benevolent Association 168 and this year’s event was picture perfect. The event was once again held in Pine Park in Lakewood and sunny...
Edgar Allan Poe Visits Tuckerton Tearoom
On Oct. 7, Lady Magpie’s Tea & Curiosities – situated inside the Captain’s House at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum – celebrated macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, who died 172 years ago to the day, with a two-hour dessert tea and presentation. It was the perfect occasion to mark the beginning of the Halloween season and raise funds for much-needed renovations to the building.
This Popular Retailer Is Expanding, Opening A New Store In Middletown, NJ
I must live under a rock, because there's a new store coming to the Middletown Plaza that has people pretty excited, and I've never heard of it before. The Middletown Plaza sits off 35 in Monmouth County, and up until last year or so one of the big anchor stores was a ShopRite.
Lots of four-legged friends need homes at Burlington County Animal Shelter
WESTAMTPON — If you have some time during your busy weekend, consider a visit to the Burlington County Animal Shelter. County commissioners are encouraging residents to adopt or foster a dog or cat from there. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered and are all up to date...
Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep
Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
