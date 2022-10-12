ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Light, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesandpaper.net

Library ‘Friends’ Seek Donations for Boutique

129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) Donations of various item are needed for a fall bazaar sponsored by the Friends of the Stafford branch of the Ocean County Library Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Immersive Halloween Attraction in Holmdel, NJ is a Must-Visit

One of the best parts about this time of year is all of the scary + spooky activities to do locally — and a brand new Halloween attraction has joined the local New Jersey scene. A popular Los Angeles Halloween attraction is opening its second location, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ. Haunt O’ Ween is an immersive Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. and Fever. Visitors can expect dance offs, a Pumpkin Tunnel, Moonlight Magic (where you can make your own potions), $1 million dollars’ worth of candy, and so many more spooky elements. The family-friendly adventure opened at the end of September and will remain open to the public through October 31st. Read on to learn more about Haunt O’ Ween in Holmdel, New Jersey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnegat Light, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Allentown, NJ
City
Barnegat Light, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Club#Flowers And Trees#Wedding#Gardeners#The Barnegat Light Museum#Kutztown University
KISS 104.1

Get Drunk And Rich This “Halloweekend” At Bar A in Belmar, NJ

Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

At Home retail store coming to Middletown, NJ

If you're getting ready to redecorate your home (or if you're addicted to home decor shopping in general) around Middletown NJ, here's some good news!. According to Asbury Park Press, an At Home home decor store is about to replace the former ShopRite in the Middletown Plaza that's been empty for about a year.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
fthspatpress.com

Review: Nightmare at Gravity Hill

As the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning brown, everyone knows it’s time for spooky season. October calls for pumpkin pies, pulling out the sweaters from the back of the closet, your favorite spiced lattes, and of course, haunted attractions. For those of you who are not familiar with haunted attractions, we all have a very popular one right here in our backyard. Nightmare at Gravity Hill in Jackson (1005 Farmingdale Rd, 08527) was voted the scariest place in New Jersey. It is spread out over 5 acres of different buildings and outside mazes filled with things that go bump in the night. Clowns, monsters, and everything in between. Behind every corner, jails, butcheries, churches, clown houses, and more await you.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

PBA Pig Roast Draws Record Crowd To Pine Park

JACKSON – For about a quarter of a century, Jackson residents have come out to support an event coordinated by the township’s Policeman’s Benevolent Association 168 and this year’s event was picture perfect. The event was once again held in Pine Park in Lakewood and sunny...
JACKSON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Edgar Allan Poe Visits Tuckerton Tearoom

On Oct. 7, Lady Magpie’s Tea & Curiosities – situated inside the Captain’s House at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum – celebrated macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, who died 172 years ago to the day, with a two-hour dessert tea and presentation. It was the perfect occasion to mark the beginning of the Halloween season and raise funds for much-needed renovations to the building.
TUCKERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep

Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy