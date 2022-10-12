ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion by Connecticut jury in Sandy Hook defamation case

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm15O_0iWRVint00

A jury in Connecticut on Wednesday ordered Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and a first responder for falsely claiming that the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre in Newtown was staged.

The six-member panel took three days to return its unanimous verdict at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, which is about 20 miles from the school.

Jones, who testified in person at the trial late last month, was not present in court when the verdict was read.

The monthlong trial featured often-emotional and tearful testimony from victims' relatives who said they have been tormented and threatened by people who believed the lies spread by Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems, which operates the Infowars website.

Mark and Jackie Barden, whose 7-year-old son Daniel was killed at Sandy Hook, testified that people had urinated on their son's grave and threatened to dig it up to prove he was still alive.

Robbie Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed at the school, testified about the repeated harassment he received after Infowars showed a video of him smiling just before a news conference the day after the shooting — proof, Jones claimed, that Parker and others were “crisis actors.”

“It would come in these waves,” Parker said of the harassment. “It was almost like I knew when Alex Jones said something, because we would get a huge wave of stuff.”

Jones appeared on the witness stand just once when he was called to testify by the plaintiffs' attorneys. In his testimony, Jones said he was “done saying I'm sorry” for his role in spreading lies about the massacre.

He declined to present a defense, and his lawyers rested without putting on evidence or witnesses.

Outside of the courthouse, however, Jones called the legal proceedings a “show trial” and “kangaroo court” aimed at putting him out of business.

Jones lost four defamation lawsuits filed by Sandy Hook families late last year. The trial in Connecticut was the second of three trials for juries to decide on how much money Jones must pay in damages.

The latest verdict comes two months after a jury in Austin, Texas — where Infowars is based — ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in punitive and compensatory damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse, was one of 20 children killed in the attack. Six educators were also slain.

In that trial, Jones sought to portray himself as a victim who had been "typecast" for claiming the shooting was staged — and said that he now believes the massacre actually happened.

"It's 100% real," Jones said on the witness stand.

Later in his testimony, however, Jones added a baseless caveat to his concession.

"I think Sandy Hook happened. I think it was a terrible event," he said, adding: "I think it was a cover-up. The FBI knew it was going to happen."

A third such trial, also in Texas, is expected to begin later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Newtown, CT Government
News Channel Nebraska

Texas man sentenced for threatening to shoot people at McCook Walmart

MCCOOK, Neb. -- A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for threatening to shoot Walmart employees in McCook. The US Attorney announced that 26-year-old Rogelio Salas Jr. of Texas, was sentenced by the US District Judge to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook Walmart.
MCCOOK, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming’s election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state’s elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Jury Trial#Defamation#Free Speech Systems
102.5 The Bone

‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
IDAHO STATE
KETV.com

Humanitarian mission taking Nebraska senator back to Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska state Sen. Tom Brewer is heading back to Ukraine for another humanitarian mission. Brewer is a decorated retired Army colonel. He is a trained sniper, but it's Bibles, not bullets, he'll be bringing to the war zone. "For those being asked to go into combat,...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent

A new political action committee has emerged in Nebraska with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and its first move took aim at an outgoing GOP state lawmaker. Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
NEBRASKA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Last-minute purchase gives North Carolina woman $501K lottery payday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman’s late-night premonition led to a big payday in the state’s lottery promotion. With less than five minutes before Saturday night’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel had a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket. Her impulse online purchase resulted in a winning ticket worth $501,544, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy