Horbelt School Trespassers Were Barnegat Students
BARNEGAT – Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian Latwis addressed false rumors, claiming that Horbelt students were placed in danger because of unknown intruders. According to Latwis, two twelve-year-old students entered the front doors of the Horbelt School at the regular school arrival time on October 5th. One of the...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
You might run into Bill Spadea at these NJ restaurants
Howell, Springfield, Pequannock, Toms River, Haddon Heights, and Montclair are all on the list for the next week of events. As you know, my wife Jodi and I are making the rounds around the state meeting and greeting thousands of New Jerseyans. The message is simple. We need better policies...
The drunken tale of applejack, N.J.’s oldest booze and ultimate fall spirit
Have you ever found yourself in the middle of an overcrowded New Jersey apple orchard, picking fruit with the kids, swatting at bees and wishing you could sip something a little stronger than the cider at the farm store?. Well, your spirit savior this fall should be applejack, New Jersey’s...
Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 32 New Officers
LAKEWOOD – Thirty-two new police officers recently graduated as part of the 112th Basic Police Recruit Class at Georgian Court University. The new officers were cheered on by family and friends, and recognized by a host of public officials and local law enforcement leaders during a ceremony on October 7.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Only in Lakewood
I would like to share this amazing story. Our normal garbage day is Wednesday, which this year fell out on Yom Kippur. Due to being a hectic day, we forgot to bring out the garbage. Our garbages were literally overflowing. As you can understand, with the current Succos holiday, this...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
Study: New Jersey ranks as the 9th most affordable state to live in
New Jersey may feel expensive to live in at times, but a new story has found that the Garden State makes the Top 10 of the most affordable states.
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Swatting incidents reported at several schools across New Jersey
News 12 has received reports of multiple 911 calls regarding swatting incidents at several schools from Ocean to Sussex counties.
What is swatting? Prank calls into emergency services across New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Swatting incidents of active shooters have been happening all around high schools in New Jersey Friday. What is swatting? It’s the act of making a prank call to the emergency services in order to bring several armed police officers to a specific place. New Jersey State Police released a statement on […]
On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
followsouthjersey.com
NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period
SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
mercerme.com
SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday
PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
jerseysbest.com
N.J. store shatters retail norms as an unapologetic homage to travel
Globetrotter is a store without much of a sign at 300 Richmond Ave. in Point Pleasant. It’s one I’ve passed again and again along the ramp to the beach, and assumed it only sold landscaping décor, like the giant pots and stoneware figures displayed outside. Luckily, my...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Is the area where you live in NJ facing a new increased risk of flooding?
With flooding issues becoming increasingly common in New Jersey, a plan is moving forward to alert Garden State residents about possible dangers they may face from floods before they buy a house or rent an apartment. State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is sponsoring a measure, S3110 that would require home...
