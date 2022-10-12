ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckerton, NJ
City
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Only in Lakewood

I would like to share this amazing story. Our normal garbage day is Wednesday, which this year fell out on Yom Kippur. Due to being a hectic day, we forgot to bring out the garbage. Our garbages were literally overflowing. As you can understand, with the current Succos holiday, this...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Green
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#High School#Board Of Education#K 3
New Jersey 101.5

On the run: Man steals $24,000 worth of tools in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An Ohio painter is on the run after police say he stole $24,000 worth of tools from contractors remodeling a Route 1 hotel. Staff at the Sonesta Suites on Thursday morning found a large number of tools in the room being used by Travis Mollett, 33, who works for a commercial painting contractor, according to South Brunswick police. The tools had been stored in several shipping containers.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period

SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
ECONOMY
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy