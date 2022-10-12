Read full article on original website
whbc.com
New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son. This after he was named in a grand jury indictment. Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond. Investigators say...
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
WHIZ
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
Man accused of attempted strangling of police officer
A man is facing two felony charges after reports say he attempted to strangle a police officer.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The judge then set bond at $1 million for Antonio Miller. Akron police and the U.S. Marshals...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro officer arrests DoorDash driver then delivers his orders
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro family said they were getting pretty hangry waiting for their food to come, and they got the shock of a lifetime when an officer showed up at their door with their dinner. “Our youngest was at soccer and I coach our other sons’ football...
Akron man gets life prison sentence for fatal shooting at bar
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting another man during a fight at a Middlebury neighborhood bar in 2020. Nelson Becton, 42, will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years, county Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police investigate murder/suicide of 2 elderly men
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder/suicide involving two elderly men from this past weekend. Both men died on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 13600 block of Christine Ave. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the cause of death for Morris Ramsey, 89, was homicide and...
WKYC
$1 million bond set for suspect arrested for 2020 murder of Na'Kia Crawford in Akron
Black was in court on Thursday, Oct. 13, where he was arraigned and held on a $1 million/10% bond. He was given a trial date of Oct. 28.
whbc.com
Alliance Man Still Sought 14 Months After Being Indicted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having been on the run for over a year now, the ATF continues to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Canton gang member. The reward is $5000 if you can provide info to...
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
4 consecutive life sentences for Slavic Village quadruple homicide
A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
'Callous': Attorneys for Jayland Walker family react to Akron police reinstating 8 officers who fatally shot him
AKRON, Ohio — Reaction has come just hours after the announcement by the Akron Police Department that it has reinstated the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett revealed that the officers have been reassigned to "administrative duty." They will not be in the community on patrol, but will provide internal support in non-uniform roles until the investigation is complete. Each of the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and had remained in that status for over three months.
I-Team: 33-year-old man dies in custody after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
13abc.com
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence - clipped version. The Glass City River Wall is the largest mural in the United States and will be finished this week. 13abc's Lissa Guyton got at up close look.
