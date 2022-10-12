ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son. This after he was named in a grand jury indictment. Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond. Investigators say...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Still Sought 14 Months After Being Indicted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having been on the run for over a year now, the ATF continues to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Canton gang member. The reward is $5000 if you can provide info to...
ALLIANCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

'Callous': Attorneys for Jayland Walker family react to Akron police reinstating 8 officers who fatally shot him

AKRON, Ohio — Reaction has come just hours after the announcement by the Akron Police Department that it has reinstated the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett revealed that the officers have been reassigned to "administrative duty." They will not be in the community on patrol, but will provide internal support in non-uniform roles until the investigation is complete. Each of the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and had remained in that status for over three months.
AKRON, OH

