Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
In Bismarck – Literally A “Coat Off A Man’s Back” For A Stranger
These are the stories I search for, the ones that instantly make me feel good. It's not about my favorite sports team winning a huge game or an event that is coming to town. This is as real as it gets, and it happens more than you think, especially in Bismarck.
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Bismarck “Snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” EVEN 12:40am?
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" Postal carriers have had that saying attached to their job for quite a while. I know, just another simple expression we have heard a trillion times, and if you...
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
A Bismarck Restaurant Wants To Pay You A $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
It's no secret in Bismarck Mandan. These are troubling times for business owners. Since COVID-19 businesses have had to deal with supply chain issues, and then there's the whole "nobody wants to work anymore." Restaurants especially have had a hard time dealing with finding people who want to work anymore....
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
Mandan Man Charged With Murder-Intentional. What’s That?
A Bismarck parking lot shooting adds intrigue. Let's turn to Cornell Law School. First degree murder is the intentional killing of another person by someone who has acted willfully, deliberately, or with planning. Generally, there are two types of first-degree murder: premeditated intent to kill and felony murder. This definition will focus on first-degree murder involving premeditated intent to kill.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
Bismarck Photographer Nails Halloween To Perfection
I think this is one of the coolest things I have ever seen. I must confess, I have always loved this time of year. The weather starts to cool down, and the colors of fall begin to take shape. October days count down to an event that has always been fun for me, we start seeing huge bags of candy at the store, and orange and brown seem to reach out and say Halloween is near. Costumes are discussed during family time, and kids begin dreaming of just three traditional words "Trick or Treat" - my favorite month by far, so when I saw this picture today, I couldn't wait to share it.
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
Have No Fear BisMan – Big Boys Bob Will Be Back Tomorrow
This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
Does BisMan Have Doppelgangers? See For Yourself
There is a saying that everyone has someone in this world that looks like them. I'm sure that's not too hard to find, for some people have features that are fairly easy to resemble. I never thought about it too much until someone told me that in a younger picture...
What Exactly Is A BisMan Troll Anyway?
What would your guess be? Maybe a new animal at the Dakota Zoo? How about a new feature cartoon movie from Disney?. All of those are good guesses, but not even close to being right. Let's explore what the dictionary THINKS a T- R- O- L- L is - noun.
Far Away Photos Show Progress On New Mandan Grade School
It's Lakewood Elementary and it's poised to open in the fall of 2023. This story will eventually become more rants from me about why McKenzie Drive doesn't simply span the Heart River and easily intersect with Highway 1806 in Mandan. I can't promise it will go that way...but, more than likely. I have strong feelings on the subject.
Bismarck Businesses Closing For Good – A Sad Taste Of Reality
I'm sure you have noticed like the rest of us the awful trend that is going on here in Bismarck and Mandan... ....and throughout North Dakota, and around the country - "Out of Business" - those signs seem to show up suddenly without much warning in restaurants and businesses. Places that at one time flourished with customers and had a full staff running around with smiles on their faces seemed to go dark overnight. There has been a lot of talk on social media lately with some of the same questions - "If Bismarck is experiencing an unusual amount of restaurants that have had to make that dreaded decision and close their doors for good, then WHY are some new places being built as we speak?
Is The “Writing On The Wall” For Carson Wentz?
Not like there is an actual "Wall" with writing on it... North Dakota's own Carson Wentz has been around the game long enough to have experienced the HUGE UPS and the lowest of downs. Bismarck native who went on to crush it at North Dakota State leading the Bison to two consecutive National Championships, then going to the pros when Philadelphia drafted him 2nd overall back in 2016 - THE very next year Carson scored himself and the Eagles a trophy win they won the Super Bowl. Like I said, the HIGHS remember? In life and in sports of course, you never know when ( nor you're not ready ) the lows will begin.
Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
