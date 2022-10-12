Box Score Erie, Pa – Women's Soccer defeats Cal (Pa.) by a score of 2-0 to earn another PSAC West win and move to 8-2-4 on the year. The beginning of the game saw a lot of back-and-forth action as both teams couldn't take the charge on the field. Karah Van Horn had a good chance to score in 10th minute of the match, but her shot missed to the right.

ERIE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO