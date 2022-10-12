Read full article on original website
Men's Hockey Can't Earn Weekend Split with No. 20 Penn State
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team welcomed No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions for the back half of a home and home series. The Lakers held tough but ultimately fell 4-1 to the Nittany Lions. How it Happened. The two teams played a back and forth game for the...
Women's Hockey Engineers Weekend Sweep of RPI
Troy, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey Team closed out their first road trip of the season with a 4-1 win over RPI. In the first period neither team scored until the 18:18 mark of the period as RPI struck first. Despite trailing 1-0 after the first period the Lakers were out shooting the Engineers 18-5.
Women's Soccer Defeats Cal (Pa.)
Box Score Erie, Pa – Women's Soccer defeats Cal (Pa.) by a score of 2-0 to earn another PSAC West win and move to 8-2-4 on the year. The beginning of the game saw a lot of back-and-forth action as both teams couldn't take the charge on the field. Karah Van Horn had a good chance to score in 10th minute of the match, but her shot missed to the right.
Mercyhurst Football Returns Home for Clarion
Erie, Pa. - After taking a loss on the road to 20th-ranked Slippery Rock in week six, the Lakers come back to their friendly confines to host the Golden Eagles. Coach Riemedio and company look for win number three of 2022 against Clarion on Saturday, October 15th as Mercyhurst celebrates their senior class.
Fast Five: Field Hockey Prepares For A Pair of Conference Games
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Field Hockey team comes home this weekend after playing their first PSAC game on the road at Bloomsburg. The Lakers host No. 4 Millersville for their first PSAC home game of the season. On Tuesday, they go on the road to face IUP. 1. All-Time vs...
Men's Hockey is Defeated By No. 20 Penn State
University Park, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team traveled to No. 20 Penn State on Thursday night for the first half of a home and home series. The Lakers dropped the first half of series by a score of 6-3. How it Happened. The Nittany Lions wasted no time to...
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Puts Undefeated Record On Line Against Cal
Erie, Pa – The fourth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer team doesn't slow down as they take on Cal (Pa.) this Saturday, October 15th. The Lakers are still undefeated and boast a historic 12-0-1 record heading into their weekend matchup with the Vulcans. 1. Standings Update. After defeating Gannon last week,...
Volleyball Drops First Match of the Weekend
Erie, Pa—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team fell to Clarion on Friday night. The Golden Eagles sweep the season series over the Lakers with tonight's win. The Lakers and the Golden Eagles started set one in a tight battle tying things at six early on; However, the Clarion offense came to life going up 18-13. Kate Hennessy had two late kills, but the Lakers couldn't come back dropping set one 25-19.
Women’s Hockey Readies for RPI
Troy, N.Y. - After splitting a pair of games with then-ranked #10 Clarkson, Mercyhurst Women's Hockey turns their attention to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The Lakers hit the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, looking to move above .500 with a pair of wins over the Engineers. 1....
