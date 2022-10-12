Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
wcsx.com
What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?
Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022
I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing
Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses
As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
The Three Most Challenging Months For Michiganders
If you are into skiing, skating, and snow mobiles, there might not be a better place than Michigan. There comes a point that even the most die hard winter weather adventurer is ready to call for mercy. Winter can be longer Michigan than other places. Heck, sometimes we already have snow on the ground by now! It is hard enough to deal if you are single, but what if you have kids? They are stuck inside, with you, and don't even get us started on school closings. So which month is the most challenging?
lansingcitypulse.com
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
Odd Things Mid Michiganders Collect That You’ll Want
I struggle with hobbies. I have a fun job and amazing family. I don't have a whole lot of free time for hobbies. Maybe I am just making an excuse? Most likely I am making an excuse so I can convince myself into not trying something new?. Collecting things is...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?
The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year
Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
