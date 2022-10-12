Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
Sandy Hook survivor applauds nearly $1 billion verdict in Alex Jones suit
Infowars host Alex Jones now owes nearly $1 billion, plus punitive damages, to 15 plaintiffs who sued him in Connecticut. It’s the second time a jury this year has held Jones accountable for the lies he told about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Since the day it...
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: More candidates running in support of 'right to work'; Sununu and Sherman on abortion
Reproductive rights are a central issue in this year's election amid a shifting landscape on abortion at the state and federal level. How do incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman differ on abortion access?. And, there have been many attempts to pass right-to-work legislation...
NHPR
Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average
State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHPR
A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of New Hampshire, as moderate-to-heavy rainfall was reported overnight and Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for parts of the Granite State and Maine. The forecast: "Strong southerly to southeasterly winds precede the front this morning...
NHPR
Advocates and utilities grapple with PUC over investigatory authority
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. In a little-known but powerful corner of state government, a fight is brewing. The Public Utilities Commission, which makes consequential energy decisions and regulates the state’s...
Comments / 0