Will Evan Peters return for ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?

Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?
3 Things Netflix’s ‘Jeffery Dahmer Tapes’ reveals about the mind of a murderer

When Netflix released its limited series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story viewers were captivated, and it quickly became Netflix’s second-biggest series–ever! Monster revealed all the gory details of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer and his 13-year crime spree. One of the things that kept viewers so captivated was the enduring question: how did this happen? What could cause a seemingly normal man with a seemingly normal upbringing to become one of the world’s most notorious and disturbing serial killers? Those questions are answered in the new series Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes.
Why do ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans think The Stranger is Gandalf?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. Despite the fervency with which The Rings of Power fans were looking for answers, the show’s season one finale wasn’t exactly generous with them. It certainly didn’t confirm anything outright. However, there are enough hints for us to form a guess to our most burning questions, like who is The Stranger that fell from the sky?
Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team

Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series

Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time

Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
A star-studded fantasy epic that people fell in love with a little too late soars on Netflix

Looking at the source material, concept, cast, and crew, it’s reasonable to believe that Stardust would have proven a lot more successful had it been made a decade or so later. Then again, director Matthew Vaughn blasted the marketing for shying away from its more whimsical aspect, decrying the studio for painting it as The Lord of the Rings, and not The Princess Bride.
‘Andor’ star teases dark truths for a classic Star Wars character

Andor doesn’t like to allude too much to the Skywalker Saga or other past Star Wars projects, but the inclusion of Mon Mothma as a symbol of the Rebel Alliance definitely harkens a lifeline to familiar territory. Of course, the Mon Mothma we see in the Disney Plus show,...
‘Halloween Ends’ fans growing worried about a disappointing end to the franchise

One of the most disappointing outcomes for a mega-hyped horror film is the possibility of the end scenario failing to live up to heaps of expectation. And while this occurrence can unequivocally happen within any cinematic genre, the latest movie under the microscopic lens is Halloween Ends — which has apparently already caused a plethora of fans to hold their breath and await sheer disappointment.
50 Cent shatters your perception of him as a perfect dad, makes video dissing his son

The ongoing mini-feud continues between rap star 50 Cent and his 25-year-old son, Marquise. This time, it’s thanks to a social media video made and posted by 50 Cent. The feud has its roots from Marquise’s 2017 single Different, at least the public portion of the feud does. In it, he rapped the simple lines, “Lost my pops / he’s still alive.”
