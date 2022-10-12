ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown

The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
St. Louis American

HBCU football game in St. Louis this weekend canceled

If you were planning on going to the St. Louis River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic, featuring the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff against Alabama A&M University … it ain’t happening. Well, it is happening, but you’re gonna have to get in your car and...
KMOV

River City Classic canceled due to late announcement, poor ticket sales

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis HBCU River City Football Classic between Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff has been canceled. The event was announced last minute, resulting in poor ticket sales, and the organizer was not able to secure a title sponsor. The financial terms of the contract with Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group Inc. were also not met.
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
unewsonline.com

Taste of Saint Louis 2022

Eat. Drink. Taste. That is the slogan of the “Taste of Saint Louis” festival, and it is an appropriate way of describing the experience. The annual “Taste of Saint Louis” festival took place at Ballpark Village over the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022. Filled with booths from local restaurants, this event provides attendees with the opportunity to discover the diverse cuisines that the city has to offer.
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
KMOV

Suspect from South County charged in Hazelwood man’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old from South County is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in South City in August. Michael Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Joseph Shaw, 42, of Hazelwood, near the intersection of Broadway and Nebraska on August 26.
