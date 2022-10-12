Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
edglentoday.com
AHS Grad Jayla Fox-Wallace is Now Team Fredbird Member, Assistant Basketball Coach
ALTON - It’s been an eventful year for Jayla Fox-Wallace, a former Alton High School scholar-athlete who became a member of Team Fredbird this season and was recently named an assistant coach for the Alton Middle School’s girls’ basketball team. Jayla graduated from AHS in 2019, playing...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Face Big Test In Regular Season Home Finale, Face Undefeated Champaign Centennial
COLLINSVILLE - The 6-1 Collinsville High School football team closes out their home schedule with a big test when the Kahoks meet a 7-0 Champaign Centennial team Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Kahok Stadium. The game will be livestreamed on the Kahok Sports Network channel on YouTube.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game relocated from St. Louis just days before kickoff due to 'unfulfilled contractual obligations'
Quite a messy scenario has played out involving a pair of HBCU programs forced to relocate a planned showcase game from St. Louis to an on-campus site, just 4 days before it was scheduled to take place. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were originally set to play on Sunday in...
River City HBCU Classic football game canceled in St. Louis￼
The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America’s Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.
St. Louis American
HBCU football game in St. Louis this weekend canceled
If you were planning on going to the St. Louis River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic, featuring the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff against Alabama A&M University … it ain’t happening. Well, it is happening, but you’re gonna have to get in your car and...
KMOV
River City Classic canceled due to late announcement, poor ticket sales
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis HBCU River City Football Classic between Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff has been canceled. The event was announced last minute, resulting in poor ticket sales, and the organizer was not able to secure a title sponsor. The financial terms of the contract with Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group Inc. were also not met.
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
FOX2now.com
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
unewsonline.com
Taste of Saint Louis 2022
Eat. Drink. Taste. That is the slogan of the “Taste of Saint Louis” festival, and it is an appropriate way of describing the experience. The annual “Taste of Saint Louis” festival took place at Ballpark Village over the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022. Filled with booths from local restaurants, this event provides attendees with the opportunity to discover the diverse cuisines that the city has to offer.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
KIPP High School in St. Louis shifts to online learning after another student brings gun on campus
ST. LOUIS — KIPP High School in St. Louis announced earlier this week that it has paused in-person learning because of safety concerns on campus. The school sent a letter out notifying it will shift to virtual instruction momentarily due to safety and security concerns on campus. Administrators announced...
edglentoday.com
Resignation Signals Changes for LCCC
With the resignation of the head of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board, the college will move forward with a new trustee.
Illinois Business Journal
Residents turn out for computer giveaway by SIUE East St. Louis Center, PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
KMOV
Suspect from South County charged in Hazelwood man’s death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old from South County is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in South City in August. Michael Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Joseph Shaw, 42, of Hazelwood, near the intersection of Broadway and Nebraska on August 26.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
