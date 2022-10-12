ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

SuperTalk 1270

Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?

Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck

I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan police looking for runaway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway. Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes,...
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?

So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.

We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Own Hangs Out With Josh Duhamel & Vogue Magazine

Not very many people can relate to the title of this article. Although Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Bismarck and North Dakota ( Vogue magazine maybe, BUT not recently! ) - That's right, this charming local mobile bar was a part of Minot, North Dakota natives Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari'd recent wedding ( No they didn't crash it ) and guess what? They made it into Vogue!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather

For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

10 Treats NOT Recommended For Halloween Night In Bismarck

What are some of the lamest Halloween treats you have ever received?. This is an interesting topic, I asked this question about a week ago, and some of the answers for incredible, LAME, and astonishing ( that people would actually pass this on to kids ). Some people also believe that Halloween is a dying breed, that fewer ghosts and goblins are out trick or treating, they actually might have a point if the awful treats continue to be handed out. I heard from so many here in Bismarck that I could compile a large volume of lame items that have been passed out.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan Man Charged With Murder-Intentional. What’s That?

A Bismarck parking lot shooting adds intrigue. Let's turn to Cornell Law School. First degree murder is the intentional killing of another person by someone who has acted willfully, deliberately, or with planning. Generally, there are two types of first-degree murder: premeditated intent to kill and felony murder. This definition will focus on first-degree murder involving premeditated intent to kill.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck school board member challenging obstruction charge

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck school board member and physician Emily Eckroth is challenging a “Physical obstruction of a government function” charge stemming from a September incident. She is the wife of Ryan Eckroth, who lost his bid for the state House in the NDGOP’s June primary vote. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie

How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good

Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

