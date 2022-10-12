Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite
The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo Returning to Moline
The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo National Tour is returning to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in February of 2023. See the best of the best when it comes to cowboy athletes unlike what they have seen before as their competitive nerves heat up to qualify for the Multi-Million Dollar National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Every dollar won by these cowboys gets them closer to the crown!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
Check Out Oh So Sweet By Tiphanie’s Big Plans For New Downtown Davenport Location
Last month, one of Davenport's favorite bakeries made a huge announcement through Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
How You Can Attend Muscatine’s OktoBrewFest This Weekend For Free
With the fall season basically here and the month of October right around the corner, many people are preparing their livers for some solid beer drinking. This Saturday, Muscatine is hosting its annual Pear City OktoBrewFest and we have your chance to go for free!. If you're an avid beer...
Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Davenport According To Yelp
Spooky season is here Quad Cities! Haunted houses are open and we know you want to get your scare on. We have the full list of Quad City haunted houses you need to visit before Halloween.
Brian Ferentz Says QB Petras “The Best Chance To Win”
Very few names right now draw the kind of ire here in the state of Iowa quite like Brian Ferentz. The offensive coordinator for the Iowa Hawkeye football team is in charge of what you might call an underperforming unit. Yes, this Iowa offense is bad. Last in the nation in offense kind of bad. Yesterday, Ferentz met the press and tried to keep the wolves at bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bettendorf Woman Goes Viral For Epic Fail [VIDEO]
What was supposed to be a kind gesture turned into an epic fail, and now a viral video. Twenty-three-year-old cosmetologist and resident of the Quad Cities, Morgan Boone, was visiting her parents one Sunday afternoon when something not so satisfying happened. Morgan and her boyfriend had gone out to pick...
A Moline Middle School Locks Down After Kid Brings In Fake Gun
A Moline middle school went on lockdown early Thursday morning. The Moline Police Department says that a middle school student was observed entering the school with what appeared to be a gun. Luckily, it wasn't a real gun and all staff and students are safe and back to learning. In...
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0