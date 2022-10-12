ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Braves-Phillies in NLDS Game 4

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston, TX
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
HOUSTON, TX
Anthony Rizzo
Shane Bieber
Clayton News Daily

Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game

View the original article to see embedded media. With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means Albert Pujols’s career has officially come to an end. The legendary slugger said before the season that this would be his last year in the league, and he plans on sticking to that plan.
MLB
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Phillies advance, Dodgers, Mariners face elimination Saturday

Saturday's packed playoff schedule began with the elimination of the World Series defending champion Atlanta Braves, taken down by the Phillies. Two other teams face elimination, including a 111-win juggernaut. The Dodgers and Mariners both need wins on Saturday to keep their seasons alive, while the Padres and Astros, respectively are looking to punch their tickets to the LCS round. The Yankees and Guardians, meanwhile, are meeting in a pivotal ALDS Game 3 with their series tied, 1-1.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win

The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
MLB
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore not in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Moore is being replaced in left field by Jarred Kelenic versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. In 255 plate appearances this season, Moore has a...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Saturday's divisional round

The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run

When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

