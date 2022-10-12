Read full article on original website
Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 3 lineups | Slumping Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot; Kyle Higashioka in (10/15/22)
CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. TBS will televise the game. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The pitching matchup...
ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (2-0) took the first 2 games of the series against the Seattle Mariners (0-2) and will look for the sweep Saturday. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET (TBS) at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline top 35 MLB free agency rankings
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves-Phillies in NLDS Game 4
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. Atlanta is aiming to bounce back and tie the series once again after being dominated by Philly, 9-1, on Friday. Next,...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J
World Series champs Braves fail to repeat, lose to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Charlie Morton took a shot off his pitching elbow that was eerily reminiscent of the comebacker that broke the Atlanta postseason ace’s right leg in last year’s World Series. Much like last October, Morton tried to push ahead in his Game 4...
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
Dansby Swanson May Have Played Final Game with Atlanta Braves Saturday
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from postseason contention Saturday afternoon, falling to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It may have been Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson's final game with the Braves, as he approaches free agency this winter.
Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means Albert Pujols’s career has officially come to an end. The legendary slugger said before the season that this would be his last year in the league, and he plans on sticking to that plan.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Phillies advance, Dodgers, Mariners face elimination Saturday
Saturday's packed playoff schedule began with the elimination of the World Series defending champion Atlanta Braves, taken down by the Phillies. Two other teams face elimination, including a 111-win juggernaut. The Dodgers and Mariners both need wins on Saturday to keep their seasons alive, while the Padres and Astros, respectively are looking to punch their tickets to the LCS round. The Yankees and Guardians, meanwhile, are meeting in a pivotal ALDS Game 3 with their series tied, 1-1.
Extra innings — follow The TNT’s live updates from Mariners vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALDS
Follow along for live updates from T-Mobile Park.
Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win
The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead
What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the fourth inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. Realmuto led off the fourth against Atlanta...
Dylan Moore not in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Moore is being replaced in left field by Jarred Kelenic versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. In 255 plate appearances this season, Moore has a...
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Saturday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
