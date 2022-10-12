Saturday's packed playoff schedule began with the elimination of the World Series defending champion Atlanta Braves, taken down by the Phillies. Two other teams face elimination, including a 111-win juggernaut. The Dodgers and Mariners both need wins on Saturday to keep their seasons alive, while the Padres and Astros, respectively are looking to punch their tickets to the LCS round. The Yankees and Guardians, meanwhile, are meeting in a pivotal ALDS Game 3 with their series tied, 1-1.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO